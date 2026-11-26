Those in charge at Ducati are well aware of the part Marc Marquez played in winning the 2026 MotoGP title. “He made all the difference,” is the view expressed by people such as team manager Davide Tardozzi. A look at the World Championship standings ahead of the season finale in Valencia underlines this: the second-best Ducati rider, Fabio Di Giannantonio, is only sixth in the overall standings and has 141 fewer points to his name. Between the two of them are three Aprilia riders and one KTM rider.

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With eight titles in the premier class, Marc Marquez has drawn level with Giacomo Agostini at the top of the all-time rankings. However, the 33-year-old does not put himself on a pedestal. “ I’m only human; everyone could see that on Saturday in Portimão , ” emphasised the reigning and newly crowned world champion on Thursday in Valencia during a small press briefing. “Of course, I try to make the most of my experience and savour the moments. But even more than that, I try to learn from my mistakes. I’ll make mistakes in the future too; you can’t always be perfect – that’s impossible. Nevertheless, I try to strive for perfection. I’m extreme in every respect: in my decisions, in my communication. When I have an idea, I have an idea. When I have something to say, I say it. And if I have to ride in a particular way, then that’s what I do. That’s also something I’m proud of: I’ve never changed my character. Of course, I don’t speak the same way now as I did when I was 20, but my character and my ideas have stayed the same.”

No big party yet for Marc Márquez

This tenth World Championship title is special for Marc; that was clearly evident in Portimão when he stood in front of the huge MM93 grandstand and let out a cry of relief. Once the pressure had lifted, there were exuberant celebrations in the parc fermé and the Ducati pit – there hasn’t been time for anything more so far.

“In Portimão, there was only the party in the pit, which everyone could see,” revealed Márquez. “On Monday we had a media day; this weekend there’s another race. The last thing I wanted was to feel drained in Valencia. When you jump on the bike, there’s always a risk involved. It’s true, though, that I feel more tired than before other races. Nevertheless, I’ll try to stay focused and keep the intensity high on the track.”

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