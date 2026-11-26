Marc Márquez describes himself: “I’m extreme in every area”
“I try to strive for perfection, but I’ll still make mistakes in the future,” noted MotoGP World Champion Marc Marquez ahead of the season finale in Valencia. Self-criticism at the highest level.
This article is an automatically generated English version. The
Those in charge at Ducati are well aware of the part Marc Marquez played in winning the 2026 MotoGP title. “He made all the difference,” is the view expressed by people such as team manager Davide Tardozzi. A look at the World Championship standings ahead of the season finale in Valencia underlines this: the second-best Ducati rider, Fabio Di Giannantonio, is only sixth in the overall standings and has 141 fewer points to his name. Between the two of them are three Aprilia riders and one KTM rider.
With eight titles in the premier class, Marc Marquez has drawn level with Giacomo Agostini at the top of the all-time rankings. However, the 33-year-old does not put himself on a pedestal.
No big party yet for Marc Márquez
This tenth World Championship title is special for Marc; that was clearly evident in Portimão when he stood in front of the huge MM93 grandstand and let out a cry of relief. Once the pressure had lifted, there were exuberant celebrations in the parc fermé and the Ducati pit – there hasn’t been time for anything more so far.
“In Portimão, there was
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