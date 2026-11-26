Farewell to Yamaha: Fabio Quartararo knows things cannot go on like this
Former world champion Fabio Quartararo has spent his entire MotoGP career with Yamaha, with little success in recent years. The 27-year-old from France realised that he needed to make a change.
This article is an automatically generated English version. The
It began like a fairy tale: Fabio Quartararo moved up to MotoGP after finishing tenth in the 2018 Moto2 World Championship. It was difficult for outsiders to gauge what he had achieved on the Speed-Up bike; only a few recognised his immense talent. The Frenchman has spent his entire MotoGP career to date riding for Yamaha, the last six years with the factory team. In 2021, he won the World Championship for the Japanese manufacturer with the three crossed tuning forks in its logo; the following year, he finished as runner-up.
“We want to give it our best, but also enjoy the moment,” said Quartararo ahead of his final race weekend with Yamaha in Valencia. “Many of the people in the team have been there since I started in 2019. I have particularly fond memories of that year. No matter what the result was or whether I crashed, I learnt a lot and we managed to secure a few nice podium finishes. In my first MotoGP year, nobody expected anything from me, which was very nice.”
Yamaha began to fall behind from 2023
After the 2022 season, things took a turn for the worse. Yamaha fell behind the European manufacturers, and the fast Quartararo has managed only four podium finishes since then. Although he secured pole position five times last year, he has now gone almost four and a half years without a win.
“Last year we managed a few fast laps in qualifying, but unfortunately we couldn’t replicate that in the races,” explained the 27-year-old. “That’s why I need a change – different people. It’s time to take the next step. So I’m looking forward to riding the other bike on Tuesday.”
It’s not just the many new rider-team combinations that will be new in 2027. Pirelli will be the new tyre supplier, engine capacity will be reduced from 1,000 to 850 cc, and
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