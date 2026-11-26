Marco Bezzecchi was the standout rider at Portimão. Pole position, victory in the Sprint and in the Grand Prix – he took maximum points in Portugal’s Algarve region. Although he was unable to prevent Marc Marquez (Ducati) from securing the World Championship title ahead of schedule, ‘Bez’ impressively demonstrated that he had the strongest package on his Aprilia last weekend.

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This weekend sees the final Grand Prix of the year take place in Valencia. It is the 22nd race weekend – the season has been long, and there have also been many events taking place in quick succession. There wasn’t much time to recover between the Portuguese and Valencia Grands Prix either. Is it good to have two race weekends in a row? “Yes, because otherwise we’d be racing at Christmas,” said Bezzecchi on Thursday ahead of the race weekend. “It’s better this way; it’s already getting cold, after all. But apart from that: you finish one race and get straight back on the bike – that’s always better.”

Bezzecchi experienced many great moments in 2026, but also defeats and injuries. How is he coping with that emotionally? “I’m fine. I’m doing my dream job,” the Italian emphasised. “I’ve been quick this year, and I’ve won a lot. It’s my best season yet. Of course, there have been ups and downs, but that’s part and parcel of the sport. Not just in MotoGP – I think you can experience a season like this in any sport. The most important thing is always to take the positives from everything, from every lesson. Sometimes you win, sometimes you learn. It’s important to always keep that in mind.”

There is still a great deal at stake for Bezzecchi and Aprilia in Valencia. The Italian can secure the runners-up spot in the World Championship in Spain – he is currently in third place, just two points behind his team-mate Jorge Martin. Aprilia are also aiming to win the manufacturers’ title. With a nine-point lead over their Italian rivals Ducati, their starting position in this classification isn’t bad either.

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Marco Bezzecchi on the season finale: “There’ll be a battle with every rider”

Will there be a major head-to-head battle between Bezzecchi and Martin this weekend? “There’ll be a battle with every rider,” the VR46 Academy rider made clear. “Everyone wants to do as well as possible in the final race. Of course, this battle between me and Jorge will be exciting too. It’s a goal that’s within reach for both of us. I’m sure we’ll both fight hard for it. It’ll be great. What’s more, the Constructors’ Championship is at stake, which is important not only for us riders, but also for all the staff at the factory and back home in Noale.” Bezzecchi proved last year that the Circuit Ricardo Tormo suits him well when he won the Grand Prix there.

Bezzecchi will remain loyal to Aprilia for the next two years. At the Valencia test on 1 December, he’ll kick off the 2027 season on the 850cc bike. Under the new rules, the MotoGP bikes will be easier to ride. Is that a good thing? “Well, first of all, I don’t really know whether it will be easier or not. After all, I’ve only ridden this bike twice during a Monday test, and that’s never enough to really assess the level of the overall package,” Bezzecchi clarified. “I think it’ll just be a bit of an adjustment. We’ll get used to it. We’ll still reach a high standard even with these new bikes. Let’s wait until Tuesday, and then we’ll get an even better idea during next year’s pre-season, as we’ll be spending even more time on the bike.”

Aprilia had already extended Marco Bezzecchi’s contract back in early February 2026. The renewed agreement was celebrated in emotional style as part of the Italian’s ‘wedding’ to the RS-GP. In 2027, he’ll get a new RS-GP – will the ‘I do’ still stand, or will a divorce be followed by a remarriage? “It’s still an Aprilia,” Bezzecchi smiled. Will he miss the 1000cc bike all the same? “This motorbike is very fast and great fun to ride. I started out in MotoGP on this bike, so it will always have a special place in my heart. Luckily, I’ve got one at home. I’m sure I’ll miss riding it, but I can look at it every day.”