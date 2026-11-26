Alex Márquez’s MotoGP career took a steep and unpleasant downturn in 2022. In Lucio Cecchinello’s Honda customer team, the younger Marquez brother couldn’t get a foothold – not a single podium finish was to ‘AM73’s’ name – and Alex was very much in Marc’s shadow.

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His move to Nadia Padovani’s private Ducati team put a stop to this downward spiral. The combination of a new environment and cutting-edge technology marked the start of a success story that culminated in 2025 with an impressive improvement in performance, his first GP victory and a comfortable runners-up title.

Not to be forgotten: within the close-knit Italian unit, Alex acted as a door-opener for Marc and helped the Spanish icon relaunch his career.

Nadia was like a mother to me Alex Márquez

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The future KTM works rider anticipates an emotional farewell to the passionate Gresini team: “I’ll try not to cry until I’ve left the pits,” said Marquez on the day before the session at the Valencia circuit. The now 30-year-old continued: “Sunday will be very emotional, not just for me, as others in the team, such as some of the mechanics, are also taking on new roles. But saying goodbye to Nadia (Padovani) will certainly be special. She was like a mother to me in the paddock. She gave me the opportunity – not just a new chance in my career; a second life began for me at Gresini.”

Alex Márquez described the 2024 Argentine Grand Prix as the highlight of their collaboration: “When I secured pole position there and later my first podium finish with them, it acted as a huge catalyst. It unleashed extra energy throughout the whole team. But overall, it was a fantastic time, for which I’m very grateful.”

Alex Marquez, Argentinien 2023: Pole und erstes Podium mit Gresini-Ducati Foto: Gold and Goose Alex Marquez, Argentinien 2023: Pole und erstes Podium mit Gresini-Ducati © Gold and Goose

Alex Márquez on his physical condition following his operation ahead of the Portuguese Grand Prix: “Things are going well; it’s the final race, so I can give it my all and will be able to give 100 per cent here too. Portimão was like a very good training session.”

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Alex Márquez is taking a completely neutral stance regarding the new 850cc era, which begins next Tuesday with the first official test day. Alex Márquez will be taking over the KTM RC16 within the team managed by Aki Ajo: “I’m starting with a completely open mind – I haven’t tried an 850cc bike, nor do I have any experience with the new tyres. It’ll be a special experience, not least because there’s still a great deal to learn and adapt to at the start.”