The only Japanese rider in the premier class put in a very solid performance in the final MotoGP sprint of the year. The 26-year-old from Tokyo managed to hold his position on the Valencia circuit right until the end of the race. At the finish, he came dangerously close to third-placed Enea Bastianini (Red Bull Tech3-KTM). Ogura had started the sprint from 11th on the grid after a slip-up in Q2.

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Thanks to his relentless drive to move forward, the number 79 rider also pushed the best Ducati, ridden by VR46 rider Fabio Di Giannantonio, back another place, which was further valuable for Aprilia in the Constructors’ Championship. On Sunday, Ai Ogura will be aiming to round off his second season whilst also battling KTM’s top rider, Pedro Acosta, for fourth place in the World Championship. Six points separate the two riders, who have clashed on several occasions.

“In qualifying, the crash on my second attempt was completely unnecessary. On top of that, I was simply too slow after that,” Ogura noted. “To set a better time, I need to put more pressure on the front tyre, but I put the load on the rear tyre instead, and then the rear end went out.”

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Then his self-criticism grew louder: “It’s always the same story – in every race – it’s my fault and I can’t stand hearing myself say it anymore. It’s true, in most races I have the pace for the podium. The problem is simply qualifying. I really need to give myself a fresh start.”

Attack on Bastianini failed – braked too well!

Commenting on the battle for P3 against Bastianini on the final lap, the fifth-placed rider in the World Championship said: “I had Enea right in front of me in the final corner. It sounds strange, but my braking manoeuvre was almost too perfect – I braked too hard. I thought I’d got him. But then I was almost at a standstill. It was very close,” commented Ogura on the missed final chance to make a sprint move.

On the situation in the battle for fourth place in the World Championship against Pedro Acosta, Ogura concluded: “I just want to ride my own race on Sunday and see where Pedro ends up. If it works out, I’d be happy. If it doesn’t work out, okay – I wouldn’t feel great after all that. But: Pedro is strong too.”

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