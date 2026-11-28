A few days before the Qatar Grand Prix, it emerged that two teams had breached Formula 1’s budget cap rules in 2025. Alpine made a procedural error. Williams did so as well – exceeding the stipulated budget cap by 627,000 British pounds (just under 750,000 euros). For the 2025 season, the budget cap stood at 135 million US dollars. Read more about the ruling here .

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Ahead of the race in Qatar, Williams team principal James Vowles explained how this overspend and the procedural errors came about. The Briton said: “The background to this is that Williams’ corporate structure had remained largely unchanged since 1977 and no longer really met today’s requirements.” The long-established racing team had apparently made no internal changes for a long time – and had created a problem for itself during the 2025 reorganisation.

Corporate restructuring led to breach by F1 team

Vowles: “We approached the matter with the firm intention of being open and transparent with the FIA, which we maintained throughout; however, we were of the view that, as this was a corporate restructuring, these costs did not fall under the cost cap.” But Williams was mistaken on this point.

Vowles: “It was the corporate restructuring that pushed us over the limit. The FIA itself has determined that we derived neither a financial nor a sporting advantage from it. And the penalty was adjusted accordingly. However, we were of the view that these costs did not fall under the cap. The FIA interprets it as falling under the cap. And, of course, following extensive discussions, we accepted the FIA’s interpretation.”

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A glance at the World Championship standings shows that Williams certainly did not gain any performance advantage from this: in the current season, the long-established team is in 9th place and has been struggling enormously throughout the season. In 2025, Williams had finished the season in 5th place.

At any rate, the restructuring is complete, so Williams does not run the risk of becoming a repeat offender in 2026. Vowles: “It was a one-off restructuring of the company. You don’t restructure your company every year. You do it once – well, ideally just once. The simple fact is that this is a 50-year-old company that, in this respect, no longer quite met the requirements.”