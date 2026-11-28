Chase Sexton has found his new racing home. Following his early departure from Monster Energy Kawasaki, the four-time US champion will race for Quad Lock Honda in 2027. Whilst this means Sexton will be riding a Honda again, he will lose his status as a factory rider.

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The new deal comes after a difficult season. Sexton suffered a serious knee injury during the Thunder Valley media day, tearing his cruciate ligament. The injury brought his season to a premature end – and, shortly afterwards, also marked the end of his partnership with Kawasaki.

By the time they parted ways, the places in the established works teams were already largely taken. Sexton therefore opted for an ambitious satellite project.

A return to his Honda roots

The choice is nevertheless a logical one. Sexton celebrated his first major successes on a Honda: with GEICO Honda, he won the 250SX East Coast Championship in 2019 and 2020, and in 2023 he claimed the 450SX title with Honda.

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Quad Lock Honda

Quad Lock Honda is supported by American Honda, but is not a traditional HRC works team. The team was founded in 2020 by the Australian Yarrive Konsky, who also owns the Factory Honda team in Australia. Title sponsor Quad Lock manufactures smartphone mounts.

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Sexton will be team-mate to Christian Craig in the 450 class. Dean Wilson is set to compete in selected races. The exact nature of the technical support Sexton will receive compared to the HRC works riders has not yet been disclosed in detail.

Kevin Windham as a key factor

A key reason for Sexton’s signing is Kevin Windham. The US motocross legend is set to become Konsky’s partner and will work closely with Sexton on development, testing and rider support.

Windham, himself an 18-time 450SX winner and a member of the AMA Hall of Fame, also aims to establish a youth development programme spanning from the amateur ranks right through to professional sport. For Sexton, this marks the start of a new chapter: greater personal responsibility, a smaller support team – and a team that can focus entirely on him.

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Wearing his usual number 4, Sexton aims to make his return at the season opener in Anaheim in January. Following cruciate ligament surgery and a long period of rehabilitation, the key question remains: just how fit will the 27-year-old actually be when the gate drops?

Key milestones in Chase Sexton’s career