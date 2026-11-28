The Marquez brothers, Alex (30) and Marc (33), are very close. No one was surprised when multiple champion Marc revealed on Friday, during his retirement press conference in Valencia, that he had only discussed his plans with Alex. However, it was not a discussion – Marc’s decision to end his illustrious career after this season for health reasons had already been made.

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Whilst everyone had something to say following Marc’s announcement, Alex avoided meeting the media – citing a fever as the official reason. Fortunately, he was fit again on Saturday, qualified in fourth place and finished the sprint in sixth, 5.3 seconds behind winner Marco Bezzecchi ( Aprilia).

Alex Márquez supported Marc’s decision

Afterwards, Alex was naturally asked about Marc’s retirement. “I know him very well; some of his comments hinted at it,” said last year’s runner-up in the world championship from the Gresini Ducati team. “I’d already been expecting something like this even before Motegi and supported him in his decision to retire. His time has come. We spoke about it very calmly; he was very determined. He told me how he would handle it, but at the same time emphasised that he wants to win the title. He wanted to focus on that and not talk about the other matter any more – I had to keep it a secret. I could hardly sleep for a few nights because of it. Four weeks ago, my girlfriend told me I was behaving strangely, and she asked me if something was wrong. Now she understands what was going on, what was churning inside me. Marc is going his own way. I was really pleased on Friday to see that he was at peace with himself. He’s happy with how he handled it.”

“Now I can focus more on my own path,” Alex concluded. “When your brother’s out on the track with you, you’re a bit more nervous. Because you don’t want anything to happen. I no longer carry that burden on my shoulders. He’ll still be closely connected to me, watching my races and every detail. Advice from a ten-time world champion is always welcome.”

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