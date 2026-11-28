Marc Márquez did indeed consider ignoring the penalty. In the thick of a battle with Jorge Martín, the Ducati factory rider did not want to turn off to serve his two long laps. It was his final MotoGP sprint , and following the fire on his Desmosedici immediately before the originally scheduled start, he felt he had been treated unfairly. In the end, he did complete the extra laps – and finished only 13th at the season finale in Valencia, 12.697 seconds behind winner Marco Bezzecchi.

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“I was in the middle of a battle with Martin and thought: No, I’m not going to do them,” Marquez admitted on Saturday afternoon. He was well aware, however, of the consequences he faced. “Then there would have been a drive-through penalty and perhaps the black flag. It wasn’t the right time for that. So I served the penalty.”

Marc Marquez ging im finalen MotoGP-Sprint seiner Karriere leer aus Foto: Gold and Goose Photography Marc Marquez ging im finalen MotoGP-Sprint seiner Karriere leer aus © Gold and Goose Photography

Uproar after the false start

The world champion’s frustration was directed primarily at the proceedings before the start. Whilst riders at the back of the field were waving and the green light was delayed, Marquez was waiting for the race to begin. Then smoke and flames rose. He tried to push the bike out of the starting grid, but had to jump off when fire burst from the fairing on the right-hand side. The Desmosedici came to rest on the home straight and was extinguished.

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His right leg was uninjured. “It just got very hot,” Marquez reported. He said he hadn’t felt any burning or stinging sensation, which is why he wasn’t particularly worried.

Die Werks-Ducati von Marc Marquez fing kurz vor dem Start Feuer Foto: Jaromir Havranek Die Werks-Ducati von Marc Marquez fing kurz vor dem Start Feuer © Jaromir Havranek

The Spaniard attributed the cause of the fire to the long wait whilst Launch Control was activated. “We were stationary for ten seconds and the bike was stuck in the rev limiter. These are MotoGP bikes, where everything is designed to operate at the limit. Five seconds is possible, ten isn’t,” he explained. In his view, the overheating was therefore a consequence of the delayed start authorisation.

Will the rules be amended again because of Márquez?

The fact that leaving the starting grid resulted in two long laps was in line with the regulations. The rule had been introduced precisely because of Marquez’s own behaviour at the 2025 Austin GP. On that occasion, he had left the grid, thereby triggering a false start. In Valencia, he was allowed to return to his original starting position on the spare bike, but had to serve the penalty.

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“Rules are rules. But I think they’ll change this rule for the future,” said Marquez. “I can smile because the championship is decided. But it wasn’t fair.” Whilst his Ducati had had a technical problem, he believed this had been caused by an issue with the race control procedures.

The Ducati rider also criticised the length of the interruption. There were around 25 minutes between the originally scheduled start and the new warm-up lap. “A delayed start means five minutes, not 25,” said Marquez. He therefore felt a different procedure would have been the right one: “Everyone back to the pits, put the tyre warmers on and check the motorbikes.”

Ducati were also concerned about the other bikes on the grid. “They didn’t know what condition the engines and clutches were in,” explained Marquez. However, he also saw room for improvement in the subsequent quick-start procedure. By the time he returned to the starting grid, the marshal had already moved on. “I didn’t have time to activate the rear device and the start control. That’s why the start was a bit chaotic and difficult.”

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Marquez enjoyed the duel with Martin

Marquez initially lost positions, but fought his way back behind the two factory Aprilia bikes in the first few corners. Bezzecchi pulled away at the front, whilst Marquez attacked Martin. After a successful manoeuvre, however, the Spaniard strayed off the line and had to let the Aprilia rider pass again.

“I enjoyed those five or six laps with the leading group,” said Márquez. After the two long-lap penalties, a points-scoring finish was out of reach. “After that, I took it easier and finished the race.”

For Ducati, the situation in the Manufacturers’ Championship deteriorated significantly. Fabio di Giannantonio was the brand’s best-placed rider in fifth. Aprilia now heads into the final Grand Prix with a 16-point lead. An Aprilia rider in the top six on Sunday will be enough to secure the manufacturers’ title, regardless of Ducati’s result.

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A podium to mark his farewell? “The emotions are there”

However, ahead of his final race, Marquez is preoccupied with more than just the sporting outcome. “It’s one of the best weekends of my career, but also one of the most difficult,” he admitted. Even on the sprint grid, he found it hard to control his emotions. “I’m only human, and I’m struggling with it. I’m trying to get into race mode, but it’s extremely difficult.”

The public announcement of his retirement had at least brought him some relief. According to his own account, he slept for five hours the night before the announcement, and nine hours afterwards. He didn’t want to get ahead of himself mentally regarding the final lap of Sunday’s race.

“Of course I’d love to be on the podium. But I can’t promise that I’ll be in that frame of mind and fully focused,” said Márquez. “I’m only human. And the emotions are there.”