For a long time, it was widely regarded as a foregone conclusion in the paddock that Haas and Oliver Bearman would continue to work together in 2027. However, the official contract extension was a long time coming, eventually being the last of the year. With two races remaining before the end of the season – specifically ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix – Haas then announced that Bearman would continue to drive for Haas in 2027.

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Haas team principal: We always wanted to continue with Bearman

Why did it take so long? In Qatar, Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu had to field questions on the matter. The Japanese team principal made it clear: “That was always our intention. We’ve always wanted to carry on with Ollie. Ollie has always wanted to carry on with us. We’ve finally managed it, but for various reasons it simply took much longer than any of us had expected. But I’m very, very glad that we’ve got it sorted with at least two races still to go.”

Up until the Austin Grand Prix, Bearman had been driving alongside the experienced Esteban Ocon (who would have had to leave at the end of 2026 anyway and was then released early in Mexico). For 2027 and the remaining races of 2026, the young Briton now has a team-mate of the same age but with no F1 experience: Rafael Câmara made his F1 debut in Brazil and is officially a rookie in 2027. Bearman has competed in 48 F1 Grands Prix to date, ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix. Does that raise expectations of the 21-year-old?

F1 driver Bearman on a steep learning curve

Komatsu: “I think you can all see how Ollie Bearman has developed. Last year he was still a rookie, but towards the end of the season he gained consistency, and he really did master the challenge of these brand-new regulations very, very well. And then we went through some difficult times this year. We started the season very well, but then we went in the wrong direction with the upgrade. The car wasn’t competitive. It still isn’t competitive enough, but we had our worst spell in the middle of the year.”

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Komatsu observed, however: “At that point, Ollie was actually driving very, very well. So from his point of view, it’s very frustrating: ‘I’m driving very well, but we don’t have the right car. Sometimes I get stuck behind slower cars because the pit stop isn’t good.’ Then he’s totally frustrated, but even at that very moment – as soon as the chequered flag falls – he changes his attitude to motivate the team, encourage them, give them confidence and support them.”

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Komatsu remarked: ‘That’s the mark of a true leader. In these difficult times – even at the very moment when he’d love to shout and say: ‘This car isn’t any good. We’re not fast enough’, he says: ‘Listen, guys, we’re going through a difficult phase right now. We’ll stick together. We’ll get better. Just believe in yourselves. Keep your heads up.’ I really appreciate that, as does the whole team. And that’s the quality and class we see in Ollie, so I’m really looking forward to continuing with him next year.”

Komatsu: “He’s developed quite naturally over the last two seasons, and his rate of development is very, very high. The way he’s dealt with adversity this year, how he’s motivated and brought the team together – it just comes naturally to him. I believe he’ll only get better in this respect: working with the team, motivating them, giving them a boost – and we’ll grow together. So I’m really looking forward to competing with him in 2027.”