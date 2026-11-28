Enea Bastianini has shown a remarkable improvement so far this Valencia weekend: 17th out of 22 in FP1, 13th in free practice, 10th in FP2, first in Q1 and seventh in Qualifying 2 – which determines the first four rows of the grid – despite having only one new rear tyre left.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Starting from the third row, the Italian quickly made his way up the field, was already fourth after the second lap and inherited third place when world champion Marc Marquez turned off for his first long-lap penalty. When the chequered flag fell after twelve laps, Bastianini had only the two Aprilia factory riders, Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin, ahead of him .

Bastianini didn’t let Ogura catch him off guard

On his final weekend with Günther Steiner’s Tech3 team and KTM, Enea secured his second sprint podium of the season, though Ai Ogura came dangerously close to him towards the end. “When I saw Ogura’s front tyre in the final corner, I let off the brakes briefly,” grinned Bastianini, who will be taking over the Japanese rider’s Trackhouse Aprilia next Tuesday. “We’ve still got one race left and the important one is on Sunday – I’ll give it another go. This is a special weekend for everyone, including me. Valencia isn’t one of my favourite circuits, but I got significantly faster with every lap and was competitive in qualifying. So I thought to myself that I wanted to try and give my team a podium finish. It was an incredible race; I’ve never made it onto the podium here in my entire career, not even in Moto3 or Moto2. I was able to push right from the start going into the corners – if that’s possible, I’m fast.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the overall standings, there’s little room for manoeuvre for Bastianini, who sits tenth in the World Championship: he trails Pecco Bagnaia, who is ahead of him, by 14 points, whilst he holds a 20-point lead over Fermin Aldeguer behind him.

Whilst Bastianini sparked celebrations amongst the Orange camp, things haven’t gone to plan so far for star rider Pedro Acosta. The fourth-placed rider in the World Championship qualified in 10th place on the grid, meaning he even had to line up behind the fast KTM stand-in rider Pol Espargaro (8th). The 22-year-old finished the sprint in seventh place and subsequently complained that he’d had a poor feel for the front tyre all weekend and hadn’t yet found the right pressure.