A world turned upside down: Pedro Acosta toothless, whilst Bastianini shone for KTM
For the second time in the 2026 MotoGP season, Enea Bastianini from the KTM Tech3 team raced onto the podium in a sprint. And to do so, of all places, at the much-maligned Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia.
This article is an automatically generated English version. The
Enea Bastianini has shown a remarkable improvement so far this Valencia weekend: 17th out of 22 in FP1, 13th in free practice, 10th in FP2,
Starting from the third row, the Italian quickly made his way up the field, was already fourth after the second lap and inherited third place when world champion Marc Marquez turned off for his first long-lap penalty. When the chequered flag fell after twelve laps, Bastianini had
Bastianini didn’t let Ogura catch him off guard
On his final weekend with Günther Steiner’s Tech3 team and KTM, Enea secured his second sprint podium of the season, though Ai Ogura came dangerously close to him towards the end. “When I saw Ogura’s front tyre in the final corner, I let off the brakes briefly,” grinned Bastianini, who
In the overall standings, there’s little room for manoeuvre for Bastianini, who sits tenth in the World Championship: he trails Pecco Bagnaia, who is ahead of him, by 14 points, whilst he holds a 20-point lead over Fermin Aldeguer behind him.
Whilst Bastianini sparked celebrations amongst the Orange camp, things haven’t gone to plan so far for star rider Pedro Acosta. The fourth-placed rider in the World Championship qualified in 10th place on the grid, meaning he even had to line up behind the fast KTM stand-in rider Pol Espargaro (8th). The 22-year-old finished the sprint in seventh place and subsequently complained that he’d had a poor feel for the front tyre all weekend and hadn’t yet found the right pressure.
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