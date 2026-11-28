The MotoGP Sprint at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia on Saturday afternoon was a strange affair for Marco Bezzecchi, at least whilst on the starting grid. This was because, just before the start, the race had to be abandoned following a technical problem and Marc Marquez’s Ducati catching fire. Marco Bezzecchi then stormed away from P1 on the factory Aprilia, quickly building up a two-second lead over his pursuers. Team-mate Jorge Martin was also riding strongly, but couldn’t keep up with ‘Bez’s’ pace.

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Thanks to the one-two finish by Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin, Aprilia has moved very close to the Constructors’ World Championship title. In the riders’ championship standings, Bezzecchi has even overtaken Martin thanks to the twelve points for his sprint victory and can be crowned runner-up in the world championship on Sunday. With his second consecutive triumph, the 28-year-old Bezzecchi seems to have finally come to terms with the MotoGP sprint format.

“I felt incredibly good today,” admitted winner Bezzecchi. For Aprilia, it was their first 1-2 finish in a Sprint. Bezzecchi: “A big thank you to the team; their effort was truly outstanding. The Sprint is always a different story. The first two laps were tough. I took a lot of risks at the start to pull away. Then I also kept an eye on how the tyre temperature was developing. You can’t push flat out, but you can’t ease off either.”

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The rider from Rimini also revealed: “We’ve tweaked the brakes a little – an area where I wasn’t particularly strong on Friday. That was the main step we took. The pressure is the same as it has been recently. I always feel the pressure. We’ve still got the Constructors’ Championship to aim for. It’s not just about me and Jorge, but about the whole team at the circuit and in Noale.”

Topic of the week MotoGP Champion Marc Marquez: How he managed to defeat Aprilia Marc Marquez made up a 102-point deficit in the 2026 MotoGP season. Aprilia had all the cards in its hand this year with Bezzecchi and Martin – and lost the title battle. Read More TV Program Tomorrow Valencia: International Livestream MotoGP World Championship 29.11.2026 - 09:35

Asked about his botched first start attempt, Aprilia’s most successful rider said: “I was just concentrating on myself. Until I saw someone waving. Fortunately, I quickly found neutral. My bike was getting hot, too. But then I just stood there and watched the others; I didn’t want to do anything silly or waste any energy.”