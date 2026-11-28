Jorge Martin, suffering from a severe cold, improved his performance after a below-par start to the MotoGP finale on Sprint Saturday. The ‘Martinator’ had already shown his form in Q2, securing a place in the middle of the second row on the grid. Once again, that was enough for Jorge Martin – as his black Aprilia got off to a brilliant start. Martin overtook Raúl Fernández and the Márquez brothers in the opening metres.

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How does he manage such effective starts? A hoarse-voiced Jorge Martin had just one explanation: “Yes – the start was really good. I don’t actually do anything differently from my rivals at the start – although a good reaction time is important. But perhaps I’m better at warming up the tyres during the warm-up lap?’ suggested the works rider.

In the first five laps, the fans in Valencia witnessed a thrilling duel with Marc Márquez, before the penalised world champion was forced to take the long lap during his final sprint. Martín: “Yes, it was a shame and I feel sorry for Marc too. After all, it wasn’t his fault at all. But: rules are rules. I’ve been given penalties myself. Either way – Marc will be incredibly strong at the GP – and we can have a proper battle.

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The fact that my team-mate Bezzecchi couldn’t keep up was to be expected. “I knew Marco had a bit more to offer. It’s a shame that I’m taking longer again.” And looking at the World Championship standings: “It’ll certainly be very difficult to beat Marco at the GP. I’ll give it a go and we’ll see what’s possible in MotoGP.”

When Jorge Martin crossed the line 2.9 seconds behind Marco Bezzecchi after 12 laps, the ‘Martinator’ lost second place in the standings. Ahead of the final showdown, after 43 races, Martin and Bezzecchi are separated by a single point. At the same time, this sixth one-two finish is of enormous value to Aprilia. With a 16-point lead in the Manufacturers’ Championship, all signs point to Aprilia’s first title after Sunday’s Grand Prix.