The MotoGP Sprint in Valencia was a sensation, not because it was the final short-distance race of 2026, but because world champion Marc Márquez lined up on the sprint grid for the very last time. What had seemed unthinkable just 48 hours earlier became reality with his live retirement announcement on Friday morning – the record-holding world champion is contesting his final MotoGP event in Valencia.

Advertisement

Advertisement

‘MM93’ was able to enjoy the occasion from a prominent position – in Q2, Marquez had only been beaten by Marco Bezzecchi on the factory Aprilia. Trackhouse rider Raúl Fernández had also secured a place on the front row. The second row was particularly exciting, featuring Alex Marquez, championship runner-up Jorge Martin and Fabio Di Giannantonio. The sprint was not only the penultimate race for the iconic Marquez, but also the battle between Bezzecchi and Martin for the runners-up spot and the contest between Aprilia and Ducati.

Ahead of the 13-lap sprint, Bezzecchi was just two points behind Jorge Martin, who is set to leave Aprilia on Sunday evening after two years. In the Constructors’ Championship, Aprilia held a nine-point lead. The KTM project was also keen to put on another strong showing. Three RC16s were in the top 10, although the team’s star rider, Pedro Acosta, was slower than Enea Bastianini and KTM stand-in rider Pol Espargaró. The best-placed Honda rider was Joan Mir in 12th place.

The conditions: blue skies, 18 degrees Celsius and a cool but dry track surface on the four-kilometre-long Valencia circuit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At 3 pm, the penultimate race of a wildly dramatic season got underway – the last one featuring record world champion Marc Márquez. Just as the race was about to start, another dramatic incident occurred. Unbelievable: seconds before the start, thick smoke billowed from Marc Marquez’s bike; the number 93 Ducati had caught fire.

Marquez tried to push the bike off the grid under his own steam, but then had to let it go – a firefighter had to extinguish the Desmosedici, and the start was called off. Marquez also appeared to be in trouble; the heat had taken its toll on his right boot.

Five minutes later, the quick-start procedure was announced, whilst work was underway on the replacement bike in the Ducati Lenovo pit. Once the brief chaos had subsided, it was confirmed that Marc Marquez would be allowed to start the sprint race again from second on the grid on his replacement bike. The start of the new warm-up lap was announced for 3.25 pm, with the race distance reduced to 12 laps.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The drama continued before the start. This is because the regulations state that if a MotoGP rider leaves the starting grid, they may return to their original position at the restart but must complete a double long lap. Crazy: the rule was introduced after Marc Marquez caused a false start at the 2025 US Grand Prix. When the news reached the fans, the Circuito turned into a cauldron. Victory was gone before the riders had even entered the first corner.

Then came the Valencia Sprint. Aprilia rider Marco Bezzecchi managed to convert pole position into the lead. Hot on his heels were his team-mate Martin and Raúl Fernández. Marc Márquez had dropped back to P4, but he snatched back third place at Turn 3.

Start-Ziel-Sieg für Aprilia und Marco Bezzecchi beim Sprint in Valencia Foto: Gold and Goose Start-Ziel-Sieg für Aprilia und Marco Bezzecchi beim Sprint in Valencia © Gold and Goose

Marco Bezzecchi put his foot down at the front. When Raúl Fernández slid out at the start of the second lap, Enea Bastianini moved into third place – and, following a minor mistake by Jorge Martín, was now right behind the Aprilia. But Jorge Martín fought back and squeezed past ‘MM93’ once more. The top five on the lap: Bezzecchi, Martin, Marc Marquez, Bastianini, Alex Marquez. KTM hero Acosta was running in 9th place.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a league of his own – Bezzecchi. By lap 5, the Italian had built up a lead of a full two seconds. Marc Márquez, in third place, had not yet served his penalty lap. When the world champion – and the day’s unluckiest rider – turned off on lap 6 and returned in eighth place behind Acosta, the mood in the stands hit rock bottom.

At the front, Marco Bezzecchi continued to pull away. Just one lap later, Marquez had served his penalty in full – and dropped back to 14th place, ahead of Luca Marini. With four laps to go, Marc Marquez was ten seconds behind Marco Bezzecchi.

Whilst Bezzecchi cruised unchallenged towards victory and Jorge Martin consolidated second place, the battle for third was between Enea Bastianini, Alex Marquez and Ai Ogura. In 6th and 7th: Aldeguer and Di Giannantonio. On lap 10, Fermin Aldeguer then slid off the track. This meant ‘MM93’ had gained a position, but was still well outside the points.

Aprilia rider Marco Bezzecchi kept his nerve and crossed the line just under three seconds ahead of Jorge Martín. Enea Bastianini, who started from P7, secured third place for KTM. With Ogura, a third Aprilia finished in the top four. With Fabio Di Giannantonio in fifth and Marc Márquez in 13th, Ducati was the big loser of the Valencia Sprint.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Marc Marquez: Platz 13 nach Feuer-Drama und Strafe Foto: Gold and Goose Marc Marquez: Platz 13 nach Feuer-Drama und Strafe © Gold and Goose

The final sprint brought a sense of achievement for KTM. Not only did Enea Bastianini finish third, but with Acosta in seventh, Binder in eighth and Espargaro in ninth, all four RC16s finished in the points. The riders on Japanese MotoGP bikes just missed out. Joan Mir (Honda) took P10 ahead of Yamaha rider Fabio Quartararo. Jack Miller finished his final sprint in 16th place behind Johann Zarco.



Whilst Marco Bezzecchi, with his third consecutive MotoGP victory, now leads Martin by one point and is back on course for the runners-up spot in the world championship, the Noale-based team pulled away in the manufacturers’ championship. Now 16 points adrift, Ducati needs a MotoGP miracle ahead of the finale to defend the manufacturers’ title.