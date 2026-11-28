An era is coming to an end, for the time being: Hyundai will no longer compete in the World Rally Championship with an official works team from 2027. Since its return in 2014, the Korean manufacturer has been a fixture in the WRC. However, Hyundai is not turning its back on rallying entirely. Instead of its own works team, customer racing will form the basis of its involvement in future.

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The focus is on the i20 N Rally2, which Hyundai aims to make competitive through considerable technical effort. To this end, the manufacturer is once again drawing on virtually all of its rally expertise. During tests in Spain, Thierry Neuville, Adrien Fourmaux and Kris Meeke were behind the wheel, whilst Hayden Paddon has also already been involved in the development. “We are doing our utmost to produce the most competitive Rally2 car,” explained Hyundai team principal Cyril Abiteboul.

Hyundai-Teamchef Cyril Abiteboul Foto: XPB Hyundai-Teamchef Cyril Abiteboul © XPB

Behind this technical feat lies a clear sporting realisation: the previous version of the i20 N Rally2 was only able to keep up with the class leaders to a limited extent. Hyundai does not want to repeat this mistake. Abiteboul is therefore making competitiveness a prerequisite for any future racing programme. “What we don’t want is to repeat the experiences of the past three years with a relatively uncompetitive Rally2 car.”

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This rules out a commitment at any cost. Only once the new car has proven its capabilities will concrete programmes follow.

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A possible avenue into the top class arises from the transitional technical regulations for 2027 and 2028. Hyundai had never made any secret of the fact that the manufacturer was not particularly convinced by the original WRC27 concept. A completely new car based on these specifications was therefore not developed.

However, in discussions with the FIA and the new World Championship promoter, an alternative was explored: Rally2 cars could be upgraded for the top category with an additional WRC kit. This would be an attractive solution for Hyundai. Instead of developing a completely new vehicle platform, the company could build on the i20 N Rally2 and continue to utilise its existing technical expertise. However, such a project has neither been officially confirmed nor given a specific timeframe.

Hyundai i20 Rally2: Einsatz im Kundensport 2027 Foto: Flying Finn Hyundai i20 Rally2: Einsatz im Kundensport 2027 © Flying Finn

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A change of direction is also becoming apparent in terms of personnel. Adrien Fourmaux is set to remain with Hyundai for 2027, though no longer as a works driver. Under discussion is a privately entered i20 N Rally2 with the Italian BRC team, competing in at least ten World Championship rounds. If development is completed in time, a WRC Kit version could also be deployed at a later stage. This scenario has not yet been confirmed.

Thierry Neuville, for his part, apparently envisages a reduced programme. The 2024 World Champion would like to remain associated with Hyundai. Whether, and to what extent, the Belgian will actually compete in 2027 remains to be seen.

Hyundai is thus bidding farewell to the traditional works team, but not to the WRC as a whole. Customer motorsport is set to bridge the technical and sporting gap into the future. Whether this will become more than just a stopgap solution depends primarily on one question: can the new i20 N Rally2 finally keep up with the pace of the class leaders?