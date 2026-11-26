Aprilia, Martin, Bezzecchi: From an ‘Ice Age’ atmosphere to a world champion team
It is a truly remarkable story, even off the racetrack: in the space of a year, Aprilia Racing has achieved the seemingly impossible – growing together as the most successful MotoGP team.
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The 2025 season went anything but to plan for the Aprilia works team under the leadership of CEO Massimo Rivola, the new technical director Fabiano Sterlacchini and team manager Paolo Bonora. The supposedly new dream team of Marco Bezzecchi and world champion Jorge Martin failed to deliver initially. Only Marco Bezzecchi managed to find his way onto the winners’ podium over the course of the season, whilst Martin, on the other hand, endured a disastrous campaign. The Spaniard narrowly avoided the end of his career.
Due to a seemingly never-ending run of injuries, Martin found himself at the bottom of the World Championship standings. The ‘Martinator’ missed more races than he actually managed to get to grips with the new RS-GP. At the closing press conference in Portimão, Martin confirmed: ‘I’ve lost a whole year, which I would have needed right now to fight for the World Championship title.’
Worse still than the sporting setback: the situation in 2025 took such a lasting mental toll on Martin and those around him that confidence in Aprilia quickly evaporated. Martin’s management were still in negotiations during the early stages of the first contract year and even considered pulling out of the project immediately.
Martin quickly reached an agreement with Yamaha – but Aprilia had the upper hand and made it clear to the 2024 champion’s team that the number 89 would remain on the MotoGP Aprilia in 2026 as well. Even before the 2025 summer break, morale was at rock bottom. The team focused solely on Bezzecchi, whilst around Martin a black hole – seemingly with no future – had formed.
The situation was exacerbated in Japan. Martin, with no experience of the circuit, botched the start of the sprint race, took Bezzecchi out of the race and found himself back on the operating table.
But – in 2026, everything changed. The management and the entire team managed to turn things round. Morale and results improved rapidly as the season got underway. Before long, both riders in black were regularly found at the front of the field. Added to this was a breath of fresh air and broad support from the Trackhouse customer team. Not even Martin’s second crash at the Umgarn GP – this time leaving three RS-GPs in the dirt – could extinguish the positive momentum.
When it became clear to everyone involved with the RS-GP that 2026 could be THE Aprilia year, a special bond – known as team spirit – emerged, which even reached the combative Jorge Martin – and surprised the generally rather taciturn and rational Marco Bezzecchi. In Portimão, after
The finale in Valencia is not just about the position in the Riders’ World Championship – it’s about working together to secure Aprilia’s first title in the Constructors’ World Championship. The Noale-based factory has a nine-point lead over rival Ducati. On Sunday, their paths will part. Whilst Marco Bezzecchi will remain part of the Aprilia project, Martin faces yet another fresh start at Yamaha. Alongside Bezzecchi next year will be Pecco Bagnaia, a rider with whom ‘Bez’ has already forged a friendly relationship even before the first race.
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