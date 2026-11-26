At around 3 pm, the temperature in southern Spain had peaked at 16 degrees Celsius, and the sun had heated the Circuito de Jerez to a good 26 degrees – good conditions for a test at the end of November. Alex Lowes (Bimota) had set a new fastest lap of 1:39.118, but it looked as though things were set to get even faster.

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Half an hour later, the moment arrived: team-mate Axel Bassani clocked the first lap under 1:39 with a time of 1:38.987. Lowes remained in second place, followed by BMW test rider Michael van der Mark and Honda works rider Jake Dixon, 0.381 and 0.847 seconds behind respectively. Garrett Gerloff (Kawasaki) and Andrea Locatelli (Yamaha) were further back, 1.4 seconds and 1.7 seconds behind respectively.

By 4.30 pm, the top three remained unchanged, but Gerloff and Locatelli had improved to fourth and fifth place respectively with lap times in the mid-1:39 range. Dixon was in 6th place. Notably slow: Sam Lowes, who clocked a time of just 1:41 after 44 laps.

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As the shadows lengthened, the tarmac cooled rapidly, but that didn’t stop the Superbike aces from continuing to complete plenty of laps. Locatelli was particularly prolific with 91 laps, as were Bassani with 84 and Locatelli with 74. Apart from them, only Dixon managed more than 60 laps. Bimota and Honda chose not to field their test riders on Thursday, resulting in less traffic on the track.

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There were no further changes until the end of the test at 6 pm. It is difficult to make a reliable assessment of the value of the lap times recorded, as only the teams know the set-up used to achieve them. Furthermore, this winter sees the introduction of a new standard tyre supplier in Michelin, E40 petrol and new brakes from Brembo – and the Ducati works team is absent as a point of reference.



Superbike Test, Jerez, 25–26 November: Day 2 times

Pos Fahrer (Motorrad) Zeit Diff 1. Axel Basani (Bimota) 1:38.987 min 2. Alex Lowes (Bimota) 1:39.118 + 0,131 sec 3. Michael vd Mark (BMW) 1:39.368 + 0,381 4. Garrett Gerloff (Kawasaki) 1:39.435 + 0,448 5. Andrea Locatelli (Yamaha) 1:39.610 + 0,623 6. Jake Dixon (Honda) 1:39.717 + 0,730 7. Sam Lowes (Ducati) 1:41.246 + 2,259 8. Jaume Masia (Kawasaki SSP) 1:42.520 + 3,533 9. David Salvador (Kawasaki SSP) 1:42.873 + 3,886 10. Jeremy Alcoba (Yamaha SSP) 1:43.090 + 4,103

Superbike Test, Jerez, 25–26 November: Day 1 times

Pos Fahrer Zeit Diff 1. Alex Lowes (Bimota) 1:39.844 min 2. Andrea Locatelli (Yamaha) 1:40.034 + 0,189 sec 3. Jake Dixon (Honda) 1:40.137 + 0,292 4. Garrett Gerloff (Kawasaki) 1:40.220 + 0,375 5. Jonathan Rea (Honda) 1:40.260 + 0,415 6. Axel Bassani (Bimota) 1:40.390 + 0,545 7. Michael vd Mark (BMW) 1:40.557 + 0,712 8. Sam Lowes (Ducati) 1:42.079 + 2,234 9. David Salvador (Kawasaki SSP) 1:42.928 + 3,083 10. Jeremy Alcoba (Yamaha SSP) 1:43.276 + 3,431 11. Jaume Masia (Kawasaki SSP) 1:43.547 + 3,702

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