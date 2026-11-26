Unfortunately, Pecco Bagnaia will be unable to enjoy one final race weekend with his long-standing employer Ducati at the MotoGP season finale in Valencia. The foot injury he sustained in the sprint race in Qatar means he cannot have one last dance with the red Desmosedici.

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The event in Valencia would have provided the perfect setting for a joint farewell. Nevertheless, on Thursday, Ducati took the opportunity to bid a fitting farewell to the rider who has competed for the Borgo Panigale-based manufacturer in the premier class of the World Motorcycle Championship for eight years.

Pecco Bagnaia travelled to Valencia despite his injury. He was seen on crutches in the paddock on Thursday. To mark his departure, Ducati organised a celebration – attended by the entire Ducati-Lenovo team, including team manager Davide Tardozzi and Gigi Dall’Igna. Also on display were all the trophies Pecco has won during his career with the Reds.

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An official press release followed. It bore the fitting title ‘A story for (true) dreamers: Pecco, from rookie to legend!’ Ducati showered the two-time MotoGP World Champion with praise one last time. “Here in Valencia, at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo, on the track that made the Bagnaia/Ducati duo famous, we bid farewell to our Pecco. The boy who dreamt of the red motorbike, the same one who would go wild with excitement at the roar of his uncle’s Ducati, the one who, armed with all his talent, made it all the way to the Motorcycle World Championship. Pecco, who could dream so big that he wore the number 1 on the fairing of the Desmosedici GP,” read the text, which was an emotional farewell letter. “After shining in Moto2 and Moto3, he arrived at Borgo Panigale in 2019: still very young, as a rookie, but with clear ideas and his ever-friendly and honest manner. He never lacked ambition or the hunger of someone who wants to leave his mark. Together with the team and the entire group, Pecco is the protagonist of a journey characterised by continuous growth, mutual trust and shared commitment. A journey that also held its share of complex moments, but also many, so many successes. Pure, once-in-a-lifetime emotions and the pursuit of the limit, which drove everyone to improve – both technically and personally.”

In 2022 and 2023, Bagnaia won the World Championship title with Ducati Lenovo in each season. In 2021 and 2024, he finished as runner-up in the World Championship. In 2025 and 2026, the 29-year-old experienced two difficult seasons alongside his team-mate Marc Márquez. However, their journey together began as early as 2019, when Bagnaia joined the Pramac Ducati satellite team as Moto2 World Champion.

Words of appreciation and gratitude from Claudio Domenicali and Gigi Dall’Igna

Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali thanked Bagnaia for their time together and their successes: “When we decided to invest in Pecco, who was still very young at the time, we laid the foundations for what would later become the most successful MotoGP project in Ducati’s history. We firmly believed in his talent and in the possibility of growing together, but we could not have imagined the scale of the success that lay ahead of us. In 2022, already in his second season with the Ducati-Lenovo team, we realised the dream of bringing the riders’ title back to Borgo Panigale for the first time in 15 years, thereby heralding a winning streak that is unprecedented in the history of our company and in the modern era of MotoGP. Even today, I am deeply moved when I think back to the joy of that Sunday in Valencia! Pecco was undoubtedly one of the key figures behind Ducati’s return to the top of the championship, yet the bond we forged during those years together goes far beyond the results achieved on the racetrack. I had the opportunity to get to know and appreciate him as a person – his values and the passion for Ducati that has been with him since childhood and with which he has always represented our colours. The challenges of the last two seasons in no way diminish the significance of the journey we have shared, and have never altered the deep respect and affection I feel for him. On behalf of everyone at Ducati, I would like to thank him for writing unforgettable chapters in our racing history on our Desmosedici GP and for inspiring millions of Ducatisti around the world to dream. I wish him all the best for the future and am confident that he will always feel at home here in Borgo Panigale.”

Ducati Corse CEO Gigi Dall’Igna had the final word: “When I think of Pecco, the first image that springs to mind is not a victory, not a title and not a record. I think of the man who came to Ducati with great talent, but above all with an extraordinary desire to learn, to develop and to build something significant together with us. Over the years, we have shared an incredible journey, marked by daily hard work, sacrifices, difficult moments and immense satisfaction. We have experienced emotions that I will carry with me forever. We have brought the number 1 back to our Desmosedici GP, won historic titles and written some of the finest chapters in the history of Ducati Corse. Yet what truly makes this story special is not just the results achieved. It is the human bonds we have forged over time, the mutual trust, the respect and the ability to overcome every challenge together – both in the best and the most difficult moments. Pecco was the linchpin of an extraordinary group and one of the key figures on the journey that has made Ducati the benchmark in modern MotoGP. With his talent and dedication, he has made a decisive contribution to the growth of our bike and our team, leaving behind a legacy that will endure for many years to come. It has been a privilege for me to accompany him on this journey. I would like to thank him for every victory, every battle and every emotion. This weekend brings an extraordinary chapter of our history to a close, yet the bond between Pecco and Ducati can never be severed. I wish him all the best for the future, knowing that he will always have a family in Borgo Panigale who will look after him and be proud of what we have built together.”

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