Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur was seething with rage after the Las Vegas race as he faced questions from journalists. No wonder, given that his two drivers had once again battled it out fiercely, which proved costly for the Maranello-based team. Charles Leclerc, whilst attempting to overtake his team-mate Lewis Hamilton, forced the seven-time world champion into a spin.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hamilton fell back and eventually crossed the finish line in seventh place. Leclerc, who was penalised for the collision, had to settle for tenth place. Vasseur described the crash between the team-mates as “unacceptable” and announced that a discussion would take place. The Frenchman spoke to the Monegasque immediately after the race, and following the dressing-down, Leclerc appeared visibly subdued.

Further discussions have since taken place, and in the Qatar paddock everyone wanted to know: have the rules for internal team battles at the world’s oldest racing team changed? Hamilton told colleagues at ‘Sky Sports F1’: ‘We’re still allowed to battle each other. And that’s the aim we’re pursuing here – we want to battle.’

“But of course we don’t want what happened last week to happen again. That’s why we communicate with one another. Charles and I had a good chat, and I think everything’s fine now. I’m fully focused on battling hard but fairly, and I want to continue enjoying it. That’s what we do when we’re racing against each other, and we have a good relationship. It’s intense, of course, but from the outside it seems even more intense than it actually is,” added the record-holding Grand Prix winner.

Advertisement

Advertisement