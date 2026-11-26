Runner-up in the 2021 World Championship, champion in 2022 and 2023, and runner-up again in 2024: Francesco Bagnaia has achieved outstanding results for Ducati. With 31 wins and 63 podium finishes, the Italian is the most successful MotoGP rider for the Borgo Panigale-based manufacturer.

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But it is also striking that when Marc Marquez moved to the Lenovo factory team after the 2024 season – in which he finished third in the World Championship with Gresini Ducati – Bagnaia rarely produced moments of brilliance. It was certainly not easy for the long-serving team leader to come to terms with Marquez’s successes, whilst he himself, on the very same bike, occasionally delivered inexplicably poor performances.

Initial bewilderment at Ducati and amongst Bagnaia regarding the poor performances in the 2025 season – which continued into 2026 – was followed by the realisation that Pecco can only perform at his best if the team, with the GP26, hits the narrow set-up window that suits him best.

Pecco Bagnaia moves to Aprilia

Bagnaia is seeking a fresh start and will join the Aprilia works team for 2027 and 2028. The top management in Noale believe that the two-time world champion will be able to realise his potential with them and regain his former form .

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The 29-year-old will miss the season finale in Valencia following his crash in Qatar in early November – his Ducati team-mate Fermin Aldeguer had knocked him off his bike . Those in charge at Ducati have had many warm and complimentary words for Pecco in recent days; no one at Ducati has forgotten the magnificent successes they celebrated together .

His team-mate Marc Márquez also pays him tribute. “Pecco is a gentleman,” emphasised the Spaniard. “When I joined Ducati, he was the one with the experience. He was, and still is, the one who has achieved more for Ducati. He began his MotoGP career with Ducati, rode for them for many years and has won two world championships. There are two ways to approach a newcomer joining the team: you either defend your place or you’re open towards your team-mate and treat him with respect. He chose the second option; that was a great help to me, contributed to the harmony within the team, and made me feel at ease. During tests and race weekends, we spoke a lot – and the comments were honest. That’s why I wish him all the best at Aprilia; he’s a very fast rider. He can’t bring this chapter to a close the way he and Ducati would have liked; he’s suffered a great deal over the past two years. Ultimately, though, you have to look at the bigger picture – he’s given a lot to Ducati.”