A real spectacle: as is well known, Ford is set to enter the FIA WEC’s Hypercar class in the 2027 season – and preparations for this are currently in full swing. Now, another important item has been ticked off the American manufacturer’s to-do list. The car was unveiled to the public at Ford Field (as the stadium in Detroit is called) during the Thanksgiving Day NFL match between the Detroit Lions and the Chicago Bears.

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Ford also took the opportunity to reveal the name of the hypercar – and it is both unique and steeped in history: GT41. The new racing car is thus intended to be seen as the successor to the legendary Ford GT40. Ford is therefore forging a link to its own motorsport history. With the GT40, Ford secured overall victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans four times in a row between 1966 and 1969. This means the challenge for the new GT41 is already set (without any pressure, of course).

What is the story behind the name Ford GT41?

The significance of the ‘41’ in the car’s name is easily explained. As with its predecessor, the GT41’s name is derived from its dimensions. The distance from the ground to the air intake is exactly 41 inches. Incidentally, 41 inches is approximately 104 centimetres.

“Ford’s motorsport history began 125 years ago when my great-grandfather won a race – a success that laid the foundation for the founding of the Ford Motor Company,” explains Bill Ford (Executive Chair of the Ford Motor Company). “Our triple victory at Le Mans in 1966 remains one of the most defining moments in the history of motorsport. We cherish this heritage, but we are driven by the prospect of taking on new and even greater challenges. The Ford GT41 is exactly the sort of bold, uncompromising project that gets our blood pumping. It is our chance to return to Le Mans and fight for overall victory.”

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It has been confirmed for some time now that the Ford GT41 will be powered by a naturally aspirated 5.4-litre V8 engine. The sound of this naturally aspirated engine is sure to delight fans at the racetracks next year. Logan Sargeant, Tom Blomqvist, Matt Campbell, Sebastian Priaulx, Mike Rockenfeller and Nick Yelloly will be in the cockpit . The Frenchman Tom Dillmann was signed as a reserve driver a few days ago.

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Hollywood star Matt Damon provides the voiceover for the film

Ford also shot a short film especially for the GT41’s unveiling, which was shown to American viewers during the NFL broadcast of the match between the Detroit Lions and the Chicago Bears. The film was directed by Zack Snyder and shows the Ford GT41 being loaded into a container before it sets off on its journey across the Atlantic to the legendary Circuit de la Sarthe in Le Mans. The film also alludes to the blockbuster *Le Mans ’66 – Against All Odds* (original title: *Ford v Ferrari*). Matt Damon, who played Carroll Shelby in the film, provides the voiceover for the short promotional film.

“Telling the story of Le Mans ’66 was one of the highlights of my career – so it felt like a wonderful way to round things off to be able to lend my voice to the next chapter,” said Matt Damon. “It was a real privilege to dive back into this world alongside Ford and Zack as they once again take on the toughest car race in the world.”