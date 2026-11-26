Isack Hadjar learnt the hard way just how quickly the tide can turn in Formula 1 at the recent Las Vegas Grand Prix. Starting from fourth on the grid, the Red Bull Racing driver quickly worked his way up the field and was running second behind his team-mate Max Verstappen, who was leading the race.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But then things went wrong for the Frenchman, who initially dropped behind George Russell in the Mercedes during his pit stop and picked up a penalty for taking a little too long on his way to the pits. But his worst bit of bad luck came out of the blue: his front wing broke whilst he was driving, and Hadjar was at a loss after the race, in which he ultimately had to settle for 15th place.

In Qatar, the 22-year-old had a little more to say about the baffling damage: “The timing was just unfortunate; I drove over a bump just as I switched off Straight Mode, and the front wing couldn’t cope with it.” He went on to reveal that the Red Bull Racing team had taken appropriate measures to reinforce that part of the car.

“Everything is still being investigated, but it shouldn’t happen here,” Hadjar went on to explain, emphasising: “That’s certainly the last thing I’d want on this circuit. But the team is working hard on it and I think if I’d switched off Straight Mode two tenths earlier, nothing would have happened.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The fact that he’d been doing so well beforehand gave him confidence, confirmed the four-time Grand Prix podium finisher: “I’ve never been this close to my first Grand Prix win, and I believe it will happen eventually. It feels good, of course, to be racing so far up the field. And the fact that Max has won four races in the second half of the season also proves just how good our car is. For my part, I’ll simply carry on doing what I always do, and I believe the time will come when it happens. I’m giving it my all and there are still two races to go. I’ve got nothing left to fight for in the World Championship, so I can take a few risks and try out some new things. And I can enjoy battling it out with the big boys at the front.”