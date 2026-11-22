His tenth world title was secured, but Marc Marquez initially had another question: “Eighth? Did I finish eighth?” In the MotoGP race at Portimão , everything had hinged on the Ducati factory rider clinching the championship. Marco Bezzecchi won ahead of Jorge Martin and Raul Fernandez. This meant that Marc Marquez was confirmed as world champion regardless of his own result. Only if Martin had won would the Ducati rider have had to finish at least ninth. Marquez finished the race in eighth place and celebrated his eighth title in the premier class, as well as his tenth overall.

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There had recently been speculation as to whether this milestone might prompt Marquez to end his career. His comments after the race gave no indication of this. “This championship changes neither my life nor my future. But it is very important to my fans,” he explained. The people around him had repeatedly spurred him on with the same chant: “Ten, ten, ten. And in the end, we did it.”

This was not an explicit announcement regarding the 2027 season. Yet when asked whether eight MotoGP titles were now enough, Márquez described an ambition that is unlikely to be satisfied by just one more trophy. “The problem with sportspeople is: it’s never enough. We’re animals. When we compete, we always want to win,” said the Spaniard. At the same time, he is well aware of the price: “The problem – or the beauty – of motorcycling is that the fight for victory always involves a risk.”

Marc Márquez und Ducati Foto: Gold & Goose Marc Márquez und Ducati © Gold & Goose

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Even when looking back on his move from Honda to Gresini and subsequently to the Ducati works team, Márquez left the door open for further successes. He said he had taken a few steps back at the time in order to become world champion again. “Now we’re here. Let’s see if there are more titles to come,” he said. For now, however, he wants to savour the moment.

A World Championship title for the fans of number 93

Just how much this success means to him was already evident in the parc fermé. Márquez fought back tears as he addressed his supporters. “Halfway through the season, the fans and the people around me believed in it more than I did myself. I kept pushing and gave it my all,” he explained. “Last year I said that I’d found inner peace with the title. This title is for all the fans who’ve believed in me from 2020 until today. This is for you!”

At 3.21 pm, he placed the plaque bearing his name in the World Champions’ Tower. His championship jersey read: “Not just any chapter. HISTORY” – not just any chapter, but history. With eight titles in the premier class, Márquez has overtaken Valentino Rossi and drawn level with Giacomo Agostini. The Italian presented him with the golden world champion’s helmet during the celebrations. Márquez appeared surprised and moved.

Besondere Ehre: Giacomo Agostini übergab Marc Marquez den Weltmeister-Helm Foto: Gold and Goose Photography Besondere Ehre: Giacomo Agostini übergab Marc Marquez den Weltmeister-Helm © Gold and Goose Photography

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“To draw level with the greatest legend in our sport is incredible. The fact that he came here to present me with the World Champion’s helmet was something very special,” said Márquez. For him personally, however, the 2025 title had been even more special. Back then, after some difficult years, he had proved that a return to the top was possible. He dedicated his 2026 success above all to those around him and to the fans.

Marquez had to change his approach

To achieve this, Márquez had to change his approach. After his comeback at Mugello, he was 102 points behind, whilst Aprilia had the strongest package, particularly over the Grand Prix distance . “Even in the first part of the season, I realised that instinct alone wouldn’t cut it anymore,” he explained. That’s why he worked harder than ever on the mental side of things.

The crucial difference: Marquez still wanted to win, but no longer put himself under the pressure of having to win every race. “With that mindset, it would have been impossible to win the title in this championship,” he said. “This new mentality has allowed me to finish races in seventh or fifth place and still pick up points. On a track that suits you, of course, you have to win.”

His crash in the Portimão sprint had served as a final warning for Sunday. This time, his finishing position was to take a back seat to winning the title. Nevertheless, he was visibly struggling during the race. “The bike wasn’t working – even though it was the same one as yesterday. But I braked in the wrong places, let it slide in the wrong places and opened the throttle too early,” said Márquez, describing his tense performance.

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When he saw Martin in second place, he tried to work out from the screens along the track whether the Aprilia rider Bezzecchi could still catch him. It was only when he realised the gap that Marquez was able to relax a little. Otherwise, he would have been preparing another attack on Brad Binder.

Marquez also credited Ducati with the fact that he’d managed to get this far again at all. Neither after the difficult opening races nor after Le Mans had he felt any pressure from the team or from Luigi Dall’Igna. “They’ve worked hard. I know they expect a lot from me. And I’ve given 100 per cent in every situation,” emphasised the world champion.

His response to the question about the lowest points in his career ultimately reflected his forward-looking outlook. Both in 2023 and this year, there had been a solution to his problems. And as long as that remained the case, his drive would stay the same: “If there’s a solution, I’ll carry on and try to fight.”

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