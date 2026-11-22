After the Ferrari duo of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton had already clashed in Mexico, there was another incident in Las Vegas: the Monegasque driver attacked his team-mate, who was ahead of him, at the seventh corner in a bid to challenge for sixth place. The two red cars got too close to each other in the process, and Hamilton was forced to spin.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The stewards ruled that Leclerc was to blame for the incident and handed the 29-year-old a 10-second time penalty, which set him back. Small consolation: finishing tenth, he still managed to salvage a point. The seven-time world champion from the same team finished seventh and refrained from levelling any accusations at his team-mate.

Team principal Fred Vasseur’s reaction was more forthright. Speaking to colleagues at ‘Sky Sports F1’, he railed: ‘This is unacceptable. It’s the same as in Mexico – you have to think of the team, the people working in Maranello, and the shareholders and sponsors.”

“Leclerc made a clear mistake, and that has a very negative impact on the team, which is completely unacceptable,” the Frenchman stated plainly. “We’re more than just angry, because the message from Brazil was clear following the incident in Mexico. Today, too, we emphasised that you have to think of the team when you’re battling against each other, and this is the result! It’s incredibly frustrating for all of us.”

Advertisement