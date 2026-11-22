Between 2015 and 2020, Jonathan Rea dominated the Superbike World Championship, winning six world titles in a row. It is not just the number of titles that sets a record. During this period, the now 39-year-old set further benchmarks: 119 wins, 264 podium finishes and 104 fastest laps are milestones that are likely to remain unrivalled for a long time to come.

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In the years that followed, however, his successes dwindled, and Rea did himself no favours by switching from Kawasaki to Yamaha in 2024. The Northern Irishman secured just one podium finish on the R1, but crashed frequently and sustained several injuries. On 25 August 2025, Rea announced his retirement.

Rea kept a foot in the door by taking on a role as a test rider for Honda Racing Corporation. Looking back, it was the best decision. “That was the best transition I could have imagined for my career,” the 39-year-old emphasised on the BBC podcast. “The last year – actually, the last few years – were really tough for me. I just knew I didn’t want to carry on racing motorbikes like that. I’d become somewhat desensitised to that feeling, which wouldn’t have been the case if I hadn’t experienced those incredible highs beforehand. But suddenly finishing a really good race in sixth or seventh place – that was hard to take. And so I knew I didn’t want to race any more.”

As a test rider, Rea is busier than he’d imagined at the start. “I’d assumed there’d be a few selected tests spread out over the year. In fact, it’s turned into something of a full-time job, but I’m really enjoying it. It gives me the chance to keep riding fantastic motorbikes all over the world, but without the pressure,” said the Northern Irishman. “Although I did step in for the injured Jake Dixon at the start of the season. I was probably still too injured myself, as I was just recovering from knee surgery. And then, of course, there was the Suzuka 8 Hours in the middle of the season. That was my goal – to try and win for HRC. I wouldn’t say I’ve retired completely, but I’ve definitely stepped back from full-time racing and am now enjoying life at a less stressful pace.”

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That legendary race at Suzuka, in particular, played a major role in Rea’s thinking. “It was a key factor in my decision, because I knew I’d be going to Suzuka and be part of the HRC team that had won that race for the past four years. So there was a lot of pressure on us to pull it off, but I’d get the chance to try and actually stand right at the top of the podium. Motorcycle racing these days is so tough and so competitive, with lots of outstanding manufacturers, but one that really, really dominates. You can hope that everything goes perfectly every weekend, and you might come close, but if you’re not on the right horse and doing everything right, it becomes incredibly difficult. But at Suzuka in Japan, that horse is Honda HRC. And I’ve managed to secure a couple of good team-mates. That’s a huge deal for Honda, a massive event.”