A second place in Saturday’s sprint race and a third place in Sunday’s race – at the start of the current MotoGP season, Raul Fernandez would probably have jumped at the chance to achieve such a result after a premier-class weekend. Not so on Sunday in Portimão. After all, the Trackhouse rider had comfortably led the early stages of the Algarve Grand Prix following a frantic first lap, but dropped back to third place by the time the chequered flag fell.

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Admittedly, the Spaniard was aware after crossing the line that the battle between his team-mate Jorge Martin and the now ten-time world champion Marc Marquez was the main talking point for the majority of fans: “Today was all about the world title; that was the most important thing today.” The Madrid-born rider also viewed his own result in a thoroughly positive light: “It’s good to be back on the podium. That’s brilliant for our team and brilliant for me. I’ll certainly savour this result.”

However, the 26-year-old also struck a pensive note during the podium ceremony: “To be completely honest: this is the first time I’ve stood in the Parc Fermé after a race and felt that more could have been possible than our actual result.” He went on to explain why: “I had too many problems whilst riding.” After finishing second in Saturday’s sprint, the former Moto2 World Championship runner-up felt even better placed for Sunday’s race at Portimão: “We took a step forward on Saturday. That’s why I’d expected to be able to fight for the win on Sunday.”

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Instead, the rider with number 25 – who had initially led from the second lap onwards – was unable to keep up with his team-mate Marco Bezzecchi from the halfway point of the race and, three laps later, also had to let the second factory rider, Jorge Martin, pull away. Fernandez initially left the reason for this unclear after the race, simply saying that he hadn’t “felt comfortable” on his bike, but made it clear that a solution must be found by the season finale next weekend: “I want to analyse the race as soon as possible. We need to make sure the bike performs better in Valencia!”