There was a moment during this MotoGP season when Marc Márquez seemed a long way from defending his title. Following his comeback at Mugello, he trailed by 102 points. Behind him lay a difficult winter, another serious crash and yet another operation. Ahead of him were two Aprilia riders, whose bikes appeared to have the edge, particularly over the Grand Prix distance on Sunday.

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Now Marquez is World Champion for the tenth time. After Saturday’s slip-up , Marquez left nothing to chance on Sunday and secured the title ahead of the season’s final race weekend in Valencia. From a deficit of more than 100 points, the Ducati rider has built up a lead that his rivals can no longer close.

Giacomo Agostini überreichte Marc Marquez den goldenen Weltmeister-Helm Foto: Gold and Goose Photography Giacomo Agostini überreichte Marc Marquez den goldenen Weltmeister-Helm © Gold and Goose Photography

Aprilia held all the cards at the start of the season

To understand this achievement, one must go back to last winter. Following his crash at Mandalika, Marquez had missed the rest of the 2025 season. At the start of 2026, he did not yet appear to be fully fit. Nevertheless, he was fast: in the Buriram Sprint, he battled it out with Pedro Acosta for first place. Only a penalty cost him the victory.

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A day later, however, it became clear just how difficult the task would be. Marquez had no answer to Aprilia in the Grand Prix. After running wide over the kerbs, the rear wheel rim of his Ducati broke – leaving the defending champion without any points.

Marco Bezzecchi und Jorge Martin starteten stark in die MotoGP-Saison 2026 Foto: Gold and Goose Photography Marco Bezzecchi und Jorge Martin starteten stark in die MotoGP-Saison 2026 © Gold and Goose Photography

In Brazil, he won the Sprint but could only manage fourth on Sunday. Another Ducati rider, Fabio di Giannantonio, took second place. Even Austin, where Márquez went in as the favourite, failed to turn things around: sixth on the grid, 17th in the Sprint and fifth in the Grand Prix. Marco Bezzecchi, on the other hand, raced from victory to victory and had led every single Grand Prix lap of the season up to that point. It looked as though Bezzecchi and Martin would have to battle it out for the title between themselves.

Marquez was under pressure and made a few mistakes in the spring. His sprint victory at Jerez remained controversial because, following a crash, he had ridden straight into the pits and changed bikes. In the Grand Prix in front of his home crowd, the world champion crashed and lost further ground in the World Championship.

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Tiefpunkt: Nach Mugello lag Marc Marquez 102 Punkte zurück Foto: Gold and Goose Photography Tiefpunkt: Nach Mugello lag Marc Marquez 102 Punkte zurück © Gold and Goose Photography

The next major setback followed at Le Mans: a heavy crash in the sprint race, another injury, another operation. Márquez missed the Grand Prix and the following weekend in Barcelona. By the time he returned at Mugello, Aprilia were already well ahead.

In Hungary, Marquez’s great comeback began

But Marquez was given opportunities – and he made the most of them. In Hungary, Martin, amongst other things, took out his team-mate, whilst Marquez secured the maximum haul of 37 points. At Brno, Bezzecchi crashed in the sprint race. Afterwards, he lost his temper with a marshal and was banned from starting the Grand Prix. Marquez won on Sunday.

Ducati und Marc Marquez jubelten in Ungarn über den 100. Sieg der Marke Foto: Gold and Goose Photography Ducati und Marc Marquez jubelten in Ungarn über den 100. Sieg der Marke © Gold and Goose Photography

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These were costly mistakes in a season in which Aprilia had everything it needed to win the title. At Assen, Bezzecchi crashed early on and was injured; at the Sachsenring, another costly crash followed. Marquez, by contrast, secured the full 37 points on his favourite circuit in Hohenstein-Ernstthal. Although Bezzecchi was at times the fastest rider on the grid, his mistakes cost him any chance of the title. Martin scored points more consistently, but often came off second best in direct comparison with his Aprilia team-mates.

Marquez was by no means invincible. Silverstone proved to be a difficult weekend. Yet he responded to setbacks: at Aragon and Misano, he secured the full 37 points on each occasion. On tracks that suited him, he left virtually nothing on the track. Where the Ducati was less competitive, he remained in contention. The gap narrowed, and what had seemed like a hopeless chase turned into a title battle once again.

Aprilia faltered in the overseas races

In the overseas races, Marquez closed in ever closer on the championship lead. After the Japanese Grand Prix, he was just two points behind Martin. At the Aprilia’s favourite track in Mandalika, Martin made a mistake and missed the chance to extend his championship lead. His crash in the Phillip Island Sprint meant he lost the championship lead to Marquez.

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Jorge Martin konnte Marc Marquez' Titelverteidigung nicht verhindern Foto: Gold and Goose Photography Jorge Martin konnte Marc Marquez' Titelverteidigung nicht verhindern © Gold and Goose Photography

Martin was wounded, whilst Marquez extended his championship lead at Sepang and Lusail. The rider, whose body had already had to cope with so many setbacks, now saw out the season with a determination that his rivals lacked. At Portimão, he finally converted the match point – even if his performance in the Grand Prix was not particularly dazzling.

For Aprilia, this outcome is bitter. The best bike of the year was not enough to secure the riders’ title. Massimo Rivola and the engineers in Noale had provided Bezzecchi and Martin with a package that could have seen both of them beat Marquez. They managed to do so impressively in individual races. Over the course of the entire season, however, the mistakes proved too costly. Winning the team championship is little consolation .

Der Titel des Teamweltmeisters ist Aprilia Racing nicht mehr zu nehmen Foto: Aprilia Racing Der Titel des Teamweltmeisters ist Aprilia Racing nicht mehr zu nehmen © Aprilia Racing

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That does not detract from Marquez’s achievement. He first had to capitalise on each of these opportunities – with a fragile shoulder, following yet another operation, and against a bike that was often superior to his Ducati. He would have had good reasons to write off this season back in the summer. Instead, he remained focused and persistent enough to make up the deficit.

With his tenth title, Marquez has now also overtaken the nine world championship victories of his long-standing rival Valentino Rossi. Above all, the journey to his tenth world title is likely to be remembered for a long time to come: 102 points behind, physically battered, under sporting pressure – and, in the end, world champion once again.