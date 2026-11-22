Marco Bezzecchi had been the fastest rider in MotoGP at Portimão all weekend. In qualifying, the Italian set a new all-time lap record of 1:37.201, whilst in the sprint race he led every lap and finished 8.4 seconds ahead of Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse-Aprilia). Because Marc Marquez (Ducati) crashed, the title race was unexpectedly wide open. For Bezzecchi, the situation was clear: he had to win, and Marquez couldn’t score any points. In short: a miracle had to happen.

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No clear run for Bezzecchi – Fernandez made life difficult for him

The start, however, went awry. Marquez shot into the lead from second place, whilst Bezzecchi was boxed in by Fernandez at Turn 5 and, in the chaos of the first lap, temporarily dropped back to fifth place. After that, he also found himself in a battle with team-mate Jorge Martin at Turn 1, whose title hopes were also still alive. Bezzecchi kept his cool, overtook Marquez and later Martin as well, and settled into second place behind the leading Fernandez.

On lap 15 of 25, he made his move. He overtook Fernández under braking and subsequently lapped almost a second faster than the Trackhouse rider. From then on, Bezzecchi was gone; by the finish, he had a lead of over 3 seconds over Martin. “I managed everything perfectly, staying calm and making the most of the pace I’d had all weekend.”

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Bezzecchi sets his sights on Marquez in 2027 – second place in the World Championship is at stake in Valencia

It was the 28-year-old’s seventh win of the season, his 13th in MotoGP and his 19th Grand Prix victory overall. Nevertheless, it wasn’t enough: Marquez secured the title by finishing eighth. The battle for second place is now on in Valencia, with Martin on 396 points and Bezzecchi on 394.

The Italian took it in his stride. “I’m happy with this season. There have been ups and downs, but it’s my best MotoGP season so far,” he said, congratulating Marquez. “He deserves everything; he’s one of the greatest riders in history. It’s an honour to compete against him.” He wants to challenge the old and new MotoGP world champion once again in 2027: “Hopefully I’ll be battling it out with him again next year and make life even harder for him.”