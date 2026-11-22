Shortly before the end of the Formula 1 race in Las Vegas, Kimi Antonelli had an excellent chance of challenging Max Verstappen for the win. The champion was in second place and was therefore able to make the most of the strong slipstream effect on the straights. But then he made a costly mistake that set him back so far he didn’t even make it onto the podium.

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“We adjusted the energy output so that I’d stay ahead of Max if I overtook him before Turn 14. I think that was the right call, as far as I was concerned. But then I messed up the energy management because I lifted off the throttle to stay in overtaking mode. After that, I opened the throttle a bit again, and that meant the battery was flat by the time I came out of the chicane,” explained the Italian, who had to settle for fourth place.

Kimi Antonelli: “Apart from that, it was a great race”

“I then lost more than a second by the first corner, and that not only meant I lost touch with Max, but also that I dropped further back. The two McLaren lads overtook me, and that’s why I missed out on the podium. So that was clearly my mistake,” added the Mercedes star dryly.

The 20-year-old insisted he’d wanted to stay in second place right until the end. “I didn’t want to force anything, and I just tried to stay behind him and keep the overtaking mode on so I’d have the best chance at the end,” emphasised Antonelli, consoling himself: “Apart from that, though, it was a great race and a lot of fun. We were all right on top of each other and strategy was very important. So there was plenty to do. But it was a pleasure – it’s just a shame it ended like that.”

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