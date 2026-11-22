On Sprint Saturday, fans at the Portimão Autodrome and fans worldwide watching on their screens witnessed an unforgettable MotoGP race. The star of the show, Marc Marquez, had all the cards in his hand on his factory Ducati, but the story of the 2026 MotoGP World Championship took yet another turn for the time being. Marquez slid off the track, Bezzecchi triumphed and Martin finished in 5th place. This meant that the seemingly certain title decision was postponed once again, just two minutes before the chequered flag.

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At the Portuguese Grand Prix, Marc Marquez aims to finally and successfully complete his ‘2026 Champion’ mission. Will ‘MM93’ achieve the ultimate career success in the third-last race, will the Aprilia aces Bezzecchi and Martin once again successfully thwart him, or will things turn out differently than expected in 2026, as they so often have? SPEEDWEEK.com’s live ticker will cover everything from the engines starting up to the podium ceremony.