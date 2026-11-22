MotoGP Live Ticker, Portimão: Will the Marquez-Ducati World Championship party finally go ahead?
Following a memorable MotoGP sprint race, Ducati rider Marc Marquez’s World Championship title celebration has had to be postponed once again. Will ‘MM93’ come out on top in the Grand Prix – or will the Aprilia riders keep the World Championship race wide open?
This article is an automatically generated English version. The
On Sprint Saturday, fans at the Portimão Autodrome and fans worldwide watching on their screens witnessed an
At the Portuguese Grand Prix, Marc Marquez aims to finally and successfully complete his ‘2026 Champion’ mission. Will ‘MM93’ achieve the ultimate career success in the third-last race, will the Aprilia aces Bezzecchi and Martin once again successfully thwart him, or will things turn out differently than expected in 2026, as they so often have? SPEEDWEEK.com’s live ticker will cover everything from the engines starting up to the podium ceremony.
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