Jorge Martin’s chances were slim – and after a thrilling Portuguese Grand Prix, the thoroughbred racer from Madrid was out of the running for the 2026 World Championship. An eighth-place finish was enough for Ducati rider Marc Marquez to clinch the MotoGP title ahead of the World Championship finale in Valencia. But Jorge Martin did not give up; instead, he once again put in a spirited performance.

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Following a sub-par qualifying session, which had left the number 89 rider in seventh place, and an equally disappointing fifth place in the sprint, Martin gave it his all on Grand Prix Sunday. By the first lap, Martin had already moved up to fourth place, attacking with the same ferocity as in the Qatar Sprint – 29 days after his crash at Phillip Island. With his slim World Championship hopes in mind, Martin didn’t hold back against Marco Bezzecchi either – taking P2 on lap 2, whilst Marc Marquez fell back. After 25 laps, Martin had also overtaken Raúl Fernández, but his pit-lane neighbour Marco Bezzecchi was unstoppable at the Portuguese Grand Prix.

After the race, the sportsmanlike Martin first paid tribute to the king of MotoGP. “I have to say – it’s an honour for me to have battled against Marc at this level for so long. His performance, his comeback, was outstanding and I congratulate him. He is now the most successful rider in our sport. That gave me extra motivation for now, but also for the future.” Martin immediately followed this up with a statement: “I’m certain that I, too, will have my name engraved on the World Championship trophy once again. I have the talent, I’m one of the best in the field and I’m obsessed with doing it again.”

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The 2024 champion, who remains second in the World Championship standings, commented on the race: “It was clear to me that Marc could ride a bit more cautiously in the race, so I was able to quickly catch up with Raul and create some breathing space for us.”

At the end of the Portimão GP, Jorge Martin had some strong words as part of his early season review: “The thing is – 2025 was a complete write-off. I’ve lost a season. Things only really got going properly with Aprilia this year. But it was still a year of building up. I never had the ideal pace. If you want to win a title, you have to be spot on every Friday. But the most important thing is: I’ve learnt a lot, as a rider, but especially as a person – in the end, I’ve become a better person.”