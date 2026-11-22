Portimão warm-up: Aldeguer sets fastest time, caution among the MotoGP elite
Only 14 of the 22 MotoGP riders took to the still-damp track at Portimão during the warm-up. Among them were Marc Márquez, Martín and Bezzecchi. The fastest was Gresini rider Fermin Aldeguer.
This article is an automatically generated English version. The
After the weather had played a significant supporting role on Sprint Saturday, bringing
When the MotoGP warm-up got underway, however, it was still considerably cooler. The reason: due to the adjusted schedule and the GP race starting as early as 1 pm local time, the pit lane had already opened at 9 am. The temperature was a mere 14 degrees, and following the rain, there were still damp patches and particularly slippery kerbs to watch out for around the circuit on Saturday evening. All riders tackled the formation lap on wet tyres.
Alex Márquez (Gresini) stayed in the pits. Marc Márquez, on the other hand, was out on the track right from the start. The Ducati rider, who had crashed shortly before the finish on Saturday, completed two flawless laps before returning to the pits. At the same time, Marco Bezzecchi, now on slicks, took to the track for a few check laps.
Wet tyres were compulsory
The Yamaha riders, Augusto Fernández and Jack Miller, took the 10-minute session more seriously. On wet tyres, they led the small field of 10 riders with times in the 1:52s. Behind them were Acosta (KTM) and Fermin Aldeguer.
LCR rider Diogo Moreira was also back on the bike. The rookie, who had suffered a spectacular crash in Q1, completed five laps and finished the session in 5th place. Team-mate Zarco completed just one lap to check on the bike he’d crashed the previous day.
Whilst the Tackhouse riders also took to the track for a single lap in the final session, Gresini rider Aldeguer set the fastest time of 1:51.898. The elite of the premier class took a very cautious approach. Marco Bezzecchi, in ninth, was four seconds slower, whilst Jorge Martin, in eleventh, was five seconds off the pace. Marc Marquez finished the session unscathed, but without setting a lap time.
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