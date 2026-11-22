After the weather had played a significant supporting role on Sprint Saturday, bringing a few but significant raindrops to the premier class race , there wasn’t a cloud in sight over the Portimão Autodrome on Sunday morning. Everything points to perfect conditions on GP Sunday, with air temperatures expected to reach just under 20 degrees and no rainfall forecast.

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When the MotoGP warm-up got underway, however, it was still considerably cooler. The reason: due to the adjusted schedule and the GP race starting as early as 1 pm local time, the pit lane had already opened at 9 am. The temperature was a mere 14 degrees, and following the rain, there were still damp patches and particularly slippery kerbs to watch out for around the circuit on Saturday evening. All riders tackled the formation lap on wet tyres.

Alex Márquez (Gresini) stayed in the pits. Marc Márquez, on the other hand, was out on the track right from the start. The Ducati rider, who had crashed shortly before the finish on Saturday, completed two flawless laps before returning to the pits. At the same time, Marco Bezzecchi, now on slicks, took to the track for a few check laps.

Wet tyres were compulsory

The Yamaha riders, Augusto Fernández and Jack Miller, took the 10-minute session more seriously. On wet tyres, they led the small field of 10 riders with times in the 1:52s. Behind them were Acosta (KTM) and Fermin Aldeguer.

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LCR rider Diogo Moreira was also back on the bike. The rookie, who had suffered a spectacular crash in Q1, completed five laps and finished the session in 5th place. Team-mate Zarco completed just one lap to check on the bike he’d crashed the previous day.

Whilst the Tackhouse riders also took to the track for a single lap in the final session, Gresini rider Aldeguer set the fastest time of 1:51.898. The elite of the premier class took a very cautious approach. Marco Bezzecchi, in ninth, was four seconds slower, whilst Jorge Martin, in eleventh, was five seconds off the pace. Marc Marquez finished the session unscathed, but without setting a lap time.