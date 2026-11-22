There were 352 overtakes during the race on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit, and spectators at the track and at home in front of their TV screens were treated to plenty of action. The great thing was that there was constant battling at the front too. The lead changed hands more than 30 times, but in the end, the driver who had started the race from pole position emerged victorious.

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Against the backdrop of the gambling metropolis’s neon signs, Max Verstappen once again demonstrated why he must be counted amongst the best in the sport. The Dutchman kept his nerve and refused to be forced into making a mistake. In the end, he was rewarded for his efforts with the 75th Grand Prix victory of his career. And the winner also received high praise from his own boss.

Red Bull Racing team principal Laurent Mekies raved to his colleague Chris Medland of ‘F1TV’: ‘To be honest, I don’t really know how he managed it either. That was 50 perfect laps; I don’t know how many times he defended his position and then reclaimed the lead. He remained error-free, was precise to the millimetre and simply put on a breathtaking show.”

Mekies knows: when the going gets tough, Verstappen rises to the occasion

“We knew that energy management would be crucial on this circuit, and we saw in qualifying just how significant the slipstream effect is here. But I don’t think anyone could have predicted that there would be several overtaking manoeuvres per lap during the race – and that on every lap. That presented all 22 drivers and eleven teams with a new challenge, and everyone had to adapt very quickly,” says the engineer.

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Kind words were therefore reserved not only for the winner, but also for the whole team and Verstappen’s team-mate Isack Hadjar, who ran at the front for a long time before being set back by a broken front wing. “Max, Isack and the whole team did a brilliant job. We don’t talk much about Isack, but he was right up there too, and at times he was even running in first and second place. It’s a shame he was then forced back; we now need to take a closer look at what happened there, because he really did a cracking job as well,” emphasised Mekies.

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For the team principal, one thing is certain: “Whenever things get particularly tricky, whether due to the weather or other conditions, you know that Max will rise to the occasion. And he’s proved that once again in remarkable fashion this time. I think it’ll take a few more hours before we’ve really taken in what he showed us today.”