A few laps into FP1 – and suddenly it became clear: we were witnessing Marc Márquez’s final race weekend . He’s even making his farewell his own. Surprising, original and in a way that’s got everyone watching. It’s fitting for an exceptional sportsman who has shaped MotoGP for years and repeatedly pushed its boundaries.

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Ten world championship titles. His comeback after all those injuries and operations. And now his farewell as the reigning world champion. Very few manage to call it a day at the very peak of their career. For someone who thrives so much on competition, this step must be particularly difficult.

What Marc said on Friday about his body makes the decision understandable. He had once again been struggling with double vision. His health is fragile, and the risk of another serious setback is ever-present. From the outside, we see the victories and the celebrations. He has to live with the consequences of his career every day. The fact that he is drawing a line under it deserves, in my view, at least as much respect as his sporting tenacity.

Why Marquez’s retirement is a missed opportunity for Rossi

Naturally, this farewell also makes me think of Valentino Rossi. With ten titles, Márquez has surpassed his tally. Yet for me, the significance of this final phase of his career goes beyond the numbers. Marc was in a physical and sporting situation from which a return to the top seemed almost unimaginable. Yet he managed it nonetheless. Now he’s leaving as a champion.

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Rossi could not have changed this record. A public congratulation, however, would have set a different tone for this final chapter of their rivalry. After all these years and injuries, it would have been a sign of greatness. It would not have diminished Rossi’s own achievements, nor would it have required a sudden re-evaluation of the past.

Lieferten sich Duelle auf und neben der Strecke: Rossi und Marquez Foto: Gold and Goose Lieferten sich Duelle auf und neben der Strecke: Rossi und Marquez © Gold and Goose

That opportunity went unused. It does not detract from Rossi’s significance to the sport. For me, however, there remains a sense of unresolved tension surrounding this farewell. Whilst Marquez brings his story to a close with one final triumph, a conflict remains between the two that has long since grown beyond individual races or championships.

The dream MotoGP showdown that will never happen

A completely different missed opportunity concerns Pedro Acosta. He didn’t seem particularly enthusiastic to me on Friday. Only he himself knows exactly what lay behind his reaction. One thing is certain, however: the duel that so many had been looking forward to will not take place.

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Acosta wanted to challenge Márquez as a team-mate on equal machinery. Now he may become his successor, but the question remains as to whether he could have beaten the reigning champion in a head-to-head contest.

Pedro Acosta wird um die Chance gebracht, den König zu entthronen Foto: Gold and Goose Photography Pedro Acosta wird um die Chance gebracht, den König zu entthronen © Gold and Goose Photography

That’s a shame for us as spectators, too. A hungry Acosta alongside a Marquez who has just won his tenth title: that pairing would have provided plenty of excitement. Marc is leaving before this showdown can take place. That says nothing about his motives. Nevertheless, his departure takes on an additional sporting dimension.

Ducati must improvise: which rider will step in?

I was surprised at how late Ducati were informed. It was only on Thursday evening in Valencia that Gigi Dall’Igna and the Ducati management learnt of Márquez’s decision. I would have expected them to have been in the loop for weeks so they could work on a Plan B.

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Marc apparently wanted to keep his secret – only his brother Alex knew about it – to himself right until the very end. That made his announcement all the more impactful. For Ducati, however, it means having to resolve the most important outstanding personnel issue under considerable time pressure.

Luigi Dall'Igna muss improvisieren Foto: Gold and Goose Photography Luigi Dall'Igna muss improvisieren © Gold and Goose Photography

My favourite for the vacant seat is Fermin Aldeguer. He is already under contract with Ducati. Following Márquez’s decision, it seems less likely to me that he will ride for VR46 in 2027 as planned. The move to the factory team alongside Acosta would, in my view, be the obvious solution.

Übernimmt Fermin Aldeguer den Platz von Marc Marquez? Foto: Gold and Goose Photography Übernimmt Fermin Aldeguer den Platz von Marc Marquez? © Gold and Goose Photography

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This would open up the next vacancy at VR46. Celestino Vietti would be a name worth considering. However, his performances so far have not yet convinced me that he absolutely deserves this opportunity. A vacant Ducati seat offers great potential. The sporting standards for filling it should therefore be correspondingly high.

Celestino Vietti testete die MotoGP-Ducati beim Valencia-Test 2025 Foto: Gold and Goose Photography Celestino Vietti testete die MotoGP-Ducati beim Valencia-Test 2025 © Gold and Goose Photography

All these questions highlight the impact of Márquez’s retirement. His departure is disrupting a manufacturer’s plans, depriving an up-and-coming star of the long-awaited showdown, and also lending a final, irreconcilable undertone to his long-standing rivalry with Rossi.

Nevertheless, my sense of admiration prevails. Marc fought his way back when hardly anyone believed in him anymore. He has won again and proved that he can still become world champion. Now he is stepping down. After all the determination with which he forced his comeback, it must have taken an enormous amount of strength to do this too.

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He leaves with his tenth title. And MotoGP will first have to learn to cope without him.