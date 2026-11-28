Marc Márquez and Valentino Rossi: A MotoGP farewell without reconciliation
Marc Marquez is leaving MotoGP as world champion. His departure raises questions for Ducati and puts an end to a potential duel with Pedro Acosta. His relationship with Valentino Rossi remains unresolved.
This article is an automatically generated English version. The
A few laps into FP1 – and suddenly it became clear: we were witnessing
Ten world championship titles. His comeback after all those injuries and operations. And now his farewell as the reigning world champion. Very few manage to call it a day at the very peak of their career. For someone who thrives so much on competition, this step must be particularly difficult.
What Marc
Why Marquez’s retirement is a missed opportunity for Rossi
Naturally, this farewell also makes me think of Valentino Rossi. With ten titles, Márquez has surpassed his tally. Yet for me, the significance of this final phase of his career goes beyond the numbers. Marc was in a physical and sporting situation from which a return to the top seemed almost unimaginable. Yet he managed it nonetheless. Now he’s leaving as a champion.
Rossi could not have changed this record. A public congratulation, however, would have set a different tone for this final chapter of their rivalry. After all these years and injuries, it would have been a sign of greatness. It would not have diminished Rossi’s own achievements, nor would it have required a sudden re-evaluation of the past.
That opportunity went unused. It does not detract from Rossi’s significance to the sport. For me, however, there remains a sense of unresolved tension surrounding this farewell. Whilst Marquez brings his story to a close with one final triumph, a conflict remains between the two that has long since grown beyond individual races or championships.
The dream MotoGP showdown that will never happen
A completely different missed opportunity concerns Pedro Acosta. He didn’t seem particularly enthusiastic to me on Friday. Only he himself knows exactly what lay behind his reaction. One thing is certain, however: the duel that so many had been looking forward to will not take place.
Acosta wanted to challenge Márquez as a team-mate on equal machinery. Now he may become his successor, but the question remains as to whether he could have beaten the reigning champion in a head-to-head contest.
That’s a shame for us as spectators, too. A hungry Acosta alongside a Marquez who has just won his tenth title: that pairing would have provided plenty of excitement. Marc is leaving before this showdown can take place. That says nothing about his motives. Nevertheless, his departure takes on an additional sporting dimension.
Ducati must improvise: which rider will step in?
I was surprised at how late Ducati were informed. It was only on Thursday evening in Valencia that Gigi Dall’Igna and the Ducati management learnt of Márquez’s decision. I would have expected them to have been in the loop for weeks so they could work on a Plan B.
Marc apparently wanted to keep his secret – only his brother Alex knew about it – to himself right until the very end. That made his announcement all the more impactful. For Ducati, however, it means having to resolve the most important outstanding personnel issue under considerable time pressure.
My favourite for the vacant seat is Fermin Aldeguer. He is already under contract with Ducati. Following Márquez’s decision, it seems less likely to me that he will ride for VR46 in 2027 as planned. The move to the factory team alongside Acosta would, in my view, be the obvious solution.
This would open up the next vacancy at VR46. Celestino Vietti would be a name worth considering. However, his performances so far have not yet convinced me that he absolutely deserves this opportunity. A vacant Ducati seat offers great potential. The sporting standards for filling it should therefore be correspondingly high.
All these questions highlight the impact of Márquez’s retirement. His departure is disrupting a manufacturer’s plans, depriving an up-and-coming star of the long-awaited showdown, and also lending a final, irreconcilable undertone to his long-standing rivalry with Rossi.
Nevertheless, my sense of admiration prevails. Marc fought his way back when hardly anyone believed in him anymore. He has won again and proved that he can still become world champion. Now he is stepping down. After all the determination with which he forced his comeback, it must have taken an enormous amount of strength to do this too.
He leaves with his tenth title. And MotoGP will first have to learn to cope without him.
Seen already?
Don't miss out on any highlights: The Speedweek newsletter, sent out twice a week, delivers the latest news, exclusive commentary and all the important dates from the world of motorsports - directly into your inbox
Results Championship Standings