Twelve MotoGP riders battled it out in Q1 at Valencia for the two remaining places in Q2. All four Yamaha and Honda riders faced off against two KTM and two Ducati riders respectively. Only the two fastest were then allowed to join the top 10, who had already qualified, in the battle for the first four rows on the grid.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After the first flying lap, Joan Mir (Honda) led ahead of Brad Binder (KTM). The HRC works rider had lapped the twisty circuit in 1:29.204 minutes. Binder was just 0.068 seconds behind. Enea Bastianini, who was competing in qualifying in KTM colours for the last time, was a good two-tenths of a second off the pace.

Iker Lecuona temporarily on course for Q2

On his second set of tyres, Ducati reserve rider Iker Lecuona moved up to second place and was temporarily on course for Q2. Shortly afterwards, Bastianini took the lead with a time of 1:29.183. At this point, the top four riders were separated by just 0.077 seconds: Mir followed 0.021 seconds behind, ahead of Binder and Lecuona.

Bastianini then stepped it up once more. The Tech3 rider improved his time to 1:29.053 minutes and secured the top spot in Q1 ahead of Mir, who was 0.151 seconds off the fastest time. For Binder and Lecuona, a place in Q2 remained out of reach. They will start the two races from 13th and 14th on the grid.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Honda-Pilot Joan Mir schaffte es in zweite Qualifying Foto: Gold and Goose Honda-Pilot Joan Mir schaffte es in zweite Qualifying © Gold and Goose

Disappointing qualifying for Yamaha

Johann Zarco finished fifth in Q1 and will therefore start from 15th on the grid. Fabio Quartararo was the best Yamaha rider in sixth place and will start from 16th on the grid. His three team-mates occupied the bottom three positions in Q1 and will therefore form the back row of the grid.

Qualifying was also disappointing for Franco Morbidelli. The VR46 Ducati rider will have to fight his way up from 17th on the grid in his MotoGP farewell. Diogo Moreira could not manage better than 18th. Honda works rider Luca Marini will start from 19th on the grid for his final weekend with HRC.