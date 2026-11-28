Dani Pedrosa will no longer be part of KTM’s MotoGP test team from 2027. The Austrian manufacturer announced this on Saturday morning during the season finale in Valencia. After eight years together, his role as an official test rider for the RC16 is thus coming to an end. KTM did not specify why the partnership is ending or what Pedrosa’s next steps will be.

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Following his retirement as a regular rider at the end of 2018, the 31-time MotoGP winner joined the Austrian manufacturer. With his experience and keen feel for the bike, he helped to further develop the RC16. In 2020, KTM celebrated its first Grand Prix victory in the premier class. Pedrosa’s attention to detail and high standards became key elements of the testing programme.

KTM verabschiedete sich respektvoll von Dani Pedrosa Foto: KTM KTM verabschiedete sich respektvoll von Dani Pedrosa © KTM

KTM pays tribute to Pedrosa’s contribution to the development of the RC16

“Since joining the KTM family, Dani has played a major role in the development of the RC16. His knowledge, experience and special feel for the bike have helped us make great progress with the project,” said KTM Motorsport Director Pit Beirer, paying tribute to the Spaniard. “His work with Mika (Kallio), Pol (Espargaró) and the entire test team has brought us to where we are today.”

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Pedrosa demonstrated just how competitive he had remained, despite his role away from regular racing, during four wildcard appearances: one in 2021, two more in 2023 and one in 2024. He finished fourth at the 2023 San Marino Grand Prix. In the 2024 Jerez Sprint, he even managed to make it onto the podium.

“His talent has always been obvious. We could see that in his thrilling wildcard appearances,” emphasised Beirer. Pedrosa had also shown himself to be open to new events and ideas. “We can only thank him for his expertise and his passion.”

Jerez 2024: Dani Pedrosa freute sich mit Pit Beirer über das Sprintpodium Foto: Gold and Goose Jerez 2024: Dani Pedrosa freute sich mit Pit Beirer über das Sprintpodium © Gold and Goose

Pol Espargaro is set to become even more important for KTM

As well as his development work, Pedrosa also undertook appearances for KTM outside of race weekends. These included riding a specially prepared RC16 on a frozen lake and a MotoGP demonstration at the Formula 1 event in the USA in 2026. KTM highlighted that his successes and his approachable manner had helped to attract new fans to the project.

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KTM will continue to rely on Pol Espargaro for its test programme. The manufacturer has not yet disclosed how responsibilities will be allocated following Pedrosa’s departure, nor whether another rider will be brought in.