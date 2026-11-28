Lewis Hamilton caused a stir on Friday’s practice session in Qatar on no fewer than two occasions. First, he had a brief tussle with Max Verstappen on the start-finish straight during the second practice session, which caught the attention of the race stewards but had no consequences for those involved; then, shortly before the end of the session, he came to a halt between the first and second corners.

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The power unit in the Ferrari sounded unusual, and Hamilton radioed: “Something’s happened – I’ve lost all power.” It was already obvious that the engine had caused the unintended stop. In the official statement issued by Ferrari after the session, the Scuderia from Maranello confirmed that it had been a problem with the power unit.

Hamilton himself said: “The first practice session went quite well and smoothly; the car felt perfectly normal. We then made a few minor adjustments before heading into the second practice session, but that proved more difficult and, unfortunately, towards the end of the longer run I was doing, there was a problem that brought it to a premature end. We’ll now check everything and see how we can improve ahead of qualifying.”

Tough opponents: Ferrari expects a difficult weekend in Qatar

Ferrari’s sporting director, Diego Ioverno, later explained: “Lewis had a reliability issue, which we’re now investigating in more detail. It doesn’t worry us with regard to tomorrow, but it was, of course, an issue that kept us busy during this session. Overall, it wasn’t the best day for us, as we weren’t able to gather much data. We’re now in for a long night, which we intend to use to improve.”

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The 52-year-old Italian added dryly: “It’s been quite tricky for us so far, but we’ll try to gather a bit more data in the third practice session to prepare for qualifying, as that’s particularly important on this circuit. The competition has made a strong impression. We’ll do our best to close the gap on the frontrunners. But it’s clear that this is going to be a difficult weekend for us.”