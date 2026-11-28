Charles Leclerc had a difficult start to the Qatar weekend. A spin in the second free practice session forced him to take a break. The nine-time Grand Prix winner skidded through the gravel trap, damaging his underbody in the process. In the end, he had to settle for the seventh-fastest lap. He was just under a second off the pace set by the leader, Kimi Antonelli.

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Afterwards, the Monegasque driver admitted with his usual candour: “To be honest, it was a very, very difficult day. I think I set my best time on my first lap in FP2; after that, we were never really able to improve. Of course, we didn’t do that many laps on the medium tyres either, because we had to make a quick pit stop for repairs after riding over the kerbs. And then I probably made matters worse when I lost control of the car. That’s why we decided to change the underbody, which took a bit of time.”

The 29-year-old seemed at a loss as he explained: “I think there’s something we need to find, but at the moment we don’t really have a clue what that might be. We’re working hard to improve the situation. But at the moment, everything points to a very difficult weekend. Mercedes is significantly faster than any of us expected, and the gaps are really odd. There must be something we need to find.”

Charles Leclerc: No cause for concern over Lewis Hamilton’s engine problem

Commenting on the engine problem that forced his team-mate Lewis Hamilton to park his car at the side of the track, he said: “I don’t think this is a major concern for us, as we were running with quite old power units, but ultimately that was a problem too.”

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Leclerc went on to emphasise that his own pace was a much bigger concern. “Our pace was very, very poor overall. Whether we had a lot or a little fuel on board – and normally we’re strong with a full tank – but this time we had absolutely no pace. So there’s still a lot of work ahead of us, and at the moment I’ve no idea what we can do to improve significantly.”