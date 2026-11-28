At Kawasaki, consistency is a top priority. The works team will be kicking off the 2027 Superbike World Championship season with Garrett Gerloff for the third time – and there isn’t much new to be found on the ZX-10RR either. At the Jerez test on 25 and 26 November, the factory team – organised by Puccetti Racing – was therefore able to focus on setting up the Japanese bike for the Michelin standard tyres, as well as on the other changes and adjustments required by the regulations.

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Thanks to the dry track conditions on both test days at the Circuito de Jerez, Gerloff and the technicians were able to carry out extensive work on the tyres, the new Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes and a number of chassis optimisations on the ZX-10RR. The Texan used two motorbikes to make faster progress.

By the end of the test, only one Kawasaki was still rideable! “The test didn’t go badly. It actually started off really well, but when I then tried to push to the limit, I unfortunately found it and crashed in turn five. I’m sorry for the team, as the bike was quite badly damaged,” reported the 31-year-old. “Ultimately, though, I had a good feel for the tyres and the new carbon-ceramic brakes, and I’m leaving here confident that we know what we need to work on for the next test.”

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Gerloff completed a total of 118 laps during the test and set a personal best lap time of 1:39.435. Finishing fourth on the timesheet, the American heads home feeling positive about taking a break. “I’m ready to head home to my family, celebrate Christmas and then come back refreshed in the new year,” emphasised the Kawasaki rider.

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Superbike Test, Jerez, 25–26 November: Day 2 times

Pos Fahrer (Motorrad) Zeit Diff 1. Axel Basani (Bimota) 1:38,987 min 2. Alex Lowes (Bimota) 1:39,118 + 0,131 min 3. Michael vd Mark (BMW) 1:39,368 + 0,381 4. Garrett Gerloff (Kawasaki) 1:39,435 + 0,448 5. Andrea Locatelli (Yamaha) 1:39,610 + 0,623 6. Jake Dixon (Honda) 1:39,717 + 0,730 7. Sam Lowes (Ducati) 1:41,246 + 2,259 8. Jaume Masia (Kawasaki SSP) 1:42,520 + 3,533 9. David Salvador (Kawasaki SSP) 1:42,873 + 3,886 10. Jeremy Alcoba (Yamaha SSP) 1:43,090 + 4,103

Superbike Test, Jerez, 25–26 November: Day 1 Times