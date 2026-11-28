How many books have been written about Enzo Ferrari? Dozens of authors have shed light on the life of this incomparable racing driver, team principal, sports car manufacturer and motorsport pioneer. But the new book by the renowned Doug Nye, *Enzo Ferrari – The Photographic Biography 1898–1988*, rises above the run-of-the-mill.

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This groundbreaking work, a labour of love spanning ten years by the award-winning motoring journalist and author Doug Nye, presents the life of Enzo Ferrari in incredibly rich detail, complete with the most magnificent collection of photographs of the great man ever assembled in a single volume.

Alongside the author’s well-researched text, peppered with anecdotes, more than 400 images capture every aspect of Enzo Ferrari’s long life, from his childhood right through to his final days.

We see him during his formative years as a racing driver, including at the wheel of the feared Alfa Romeos in the 1920s at major events such as the Targa Florio.

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We see him as a team manager, running Alfa Romeos with his Scuderia Ferrari in the 1930s and enjoying considerable success with outstanding racing drivers such as Tazio Nuvolari.

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We see him after the war, overseeing his own Ferrari company in all manner of situations: at his factory in Maranello, on the track during testing, in the pits during races, with designers, engineers and technicians, and, of course, with his drivers, including world champions Alberto Ascari, Juan Manuel Fangio, Mike Hawthorn, Phil Hill, John Surtees, Niki Lauda and Jody Scheckter.

This book presents Enzo Ferrari in his true light as a titan of the 20th century, without lapsing into uncritical glorification. Not everything in Enzo Ferrari’s life was perfect – far from it.

Enzo Ferrari passed away on 14 August 1988. Numerous obituaries worldwide stated that he was born on 20 February 1898, whilst others cited 18 February. It is typical of Ferrari that his fabulous career began with an unusual story, as unusual as the life the sports and racing car manufacturer led throughout his entire life.

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Enzo Anselmo Ferrari was born on 18 February 1898, but because a fierce snowstorm was raging in the region around Modena, his father, Alfredo Ferrari, did not make his way to the local council until 20 February to register the arrival of his distinguished offspring.

So the legend goes, at any rate. Until a few years ago, when a weather expert took the trouble to look through old newspapers: he could find no mention of a snowstorm in the region.

One thing is certain: the sports car manufacturer lived to the age of 90. His son Piero says: “Even after so many years, the many messages on the anniversary of his death still move me deeply.”

The great Ferrari himself felt it unnecessary to make a fuss about his birthday. A quote from Enzo Ferrari: “How do I want to be remembered? I would prefer silence.”

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I found it a curious twist of fate that the death of the great Enzo Ferrari should fall, of all times, during ‘Ferragosto’ – Italy’s traditional summer holidays and, today, the Formula 1 summer break – for he detested idleness. Piero Ferrari smiles: “My father would be turning in his grave. He hated ‘Ferragosto’. And he’d be as happy as a child if he could schedule a test at Fiorano for mid-August.”

Enzo Ferrari actually wanted to become a journalist, then an opera singer, and finally a racing driver. He took part in 47 races and won more than a dozen times for Alfa Romeo. But he realised he would never be in the same league as the truly great drivers. Instead, he founded ‘Scuderia Ferrari’ in 1929.

With Alfa Romeo’s withdrawal, Ferrari became an independent racing team. The destruction of the Modena factory in 1943 forced a move to Maranello. The first Ferrari came onto the market in 1947. When Ferrari beat Alfa Romeo for the first time, he said: ‘It’s as if I’d murdered my own mother.’

He only ever sang in the bath; he kept a meticulous eye on journalists – whom he regarded as quasi-colleagues – and thoroughly roasted them at the traditional Ferrari end-of-year dinner.

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It becomes clear from the very first pages just how much work has gone into this book. For the author, Nye, presents Enzo Ferrari’s incomparable career in great detail, and time and again we stumble upon details we didn’t know before.

Delve into the early years: the aftermath of the First World War, Ferrari as an up-and-coming racing driver and Alfa Romeo employee, then as a shrewd businessman.

Follow Ferrari as he founds his own team, initially with Alfa Romeos for wealthy clients, then with quasi-works cars that achieved considerable success in the 1930s.

Read how Enzo survived the Second World War, how he made a living from the industrial production of machine tools – and survived a contract killing!

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Marvel at the rapid rise of the Ferrari brand, with spectacular successes in motor racing – six consecutive Mille Miglia victories from 1948, the first Le Mans victory in 1949 (with eleven more to follow), Formula 1 World Championships in 1952 and 1953 with Alberto Ascari.

Marvel at how, during what were arguably its finest years, Ferrari triumphed on almost every racetrack in the world – in Formula 1, Formula 2, sports car racing and hill climbs – and was saved from impending bankruptcy by Fiat.

Recognise how, as time went on, Ferrari shifted its focus to Formula 1 and the manufacture of road cars, sensing the value of exotic boutique products. And how, in its final years, Ferrari brought a grand era to a close with new models and an even higher personal status as a national icon.

Ferrari became world-famous; even small children immediately associate red sports cars with Ferrari. The boss was both loved and feared; people called him ‘Commendatore’, after an order of knighthood conferred upon him in 1927. He himself preferred ‘Ingegnere’, even though he had never trained as an engineer. Behind his back, people whispered about ‘Drago’, the dragon.

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Enzo Ferrari was a master of manipulation, unscrupulous when it came to achieving a goal, yet also as soft as butter – he never got over the death of his son Dino, from his first marriage, in 1956. He loved the Canadian Gilles Villeneuve like a son and suffered accordingly when the master behind the wheel lost his life in 1982.

Enzo Ferrari’s weakness for beautiful women is the stuff of legend. Ferrari employees either thrived under his domineering style or were broken by it. It is legendary how he played drivers off against one another to get the best out of them. This was rarely elegant, at times fatal, but in his view, the end justified the means.

Doug Nye pulls off a remarkable balancing act: His book has something for everyone – for motor racing fans, for readers who appreciate a gripping business story, for tech enthusiasts, and for people who may not have petrol running through their veins but will be fascinated by how Enzo Ferrari dealt with people.

Of course, Nye also effortlessly delivers on the promise of a photographic biography, as the illustrations in this new Ferrari book are truly stunning. With this combination of text and images, this is hands down the best book on Enzo Ferrari.

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Doug Nye (81) has written more than 70 books on cars, including some on Ferrari. But what the racing historian has achieved here is extraordinary even by his own standards: the life of Enzo Ferrari in all its facets, offering hours of reading pleasure. ‘Enzo Ferrari – The Photographic Biography 1898–1988’ isn’t cheap, but it’s worth every penny.

Key points at a glance

Doug Nye: Enzo Ferrari – The Photographic Biography 1898–1988

Published by Evro Publishing

ISBN: 978-1-910505-20-5

Dimensions: 27.2 x 22.3 cm

496 pages

412 photographs

Text in English

Available for around 113 euros from specialist retailers or directly from www.evropublishing.com





Die Präsentation des neuen Formel-1-Autos war immer eine Schau Foto: Evro Publishing Die Präsentation des neuen Formel-1-Autos war immer eine Schau © Evro Publishing

Scharfes Auge für die jüngsten technischen Verbesserungen Foto: Evro Publishing Scharfes Auge für die jüngsten technischen Verbesserungen © Evro Publishing

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Weltmeister-Macher Enzo Ferrari Foto: Evro Publishing Weltmeister-Macher Enzo Ferrari © Evro Publishing

Erfolgsduo Tazio Nuvolari und Enzo Ferrari Foto: Evro Publishing Erfolgsduo Tazio Nuvolari und Enzo Ferrari © Evro Publishing

Enge Verbundenheit zu Alfa Romeo Foto: Evro Publishing Enge Verbundenheit zu Alfa Romeo © Evro Publishing

Die frühen Jahre Foto: Evro Publishing Die frühen Jahre © Evro Publishing

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