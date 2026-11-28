The Formula 1 stars have completed their first day in Qatar, and a glance at the timesheets makes it clear: Mercedes is leading the way on the desert circuit. Lando Norris is well aware of this, having finished the day as the third-fastest driver behind Mercedes drivers Kimi Antonelli and George Russell. In the end, he was just under four-tenths of a second off the new champion’s time, and more than three-tenths of a second off Russell’s time too.

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That’s why the McLaren star isn’t under any illusions. He says: “I think, compared to most other teams, we’re not doing too badly, but we’re further behind Mercedes than ever. They’re in a league of their own; they were significantly faster through every corner. So for us, it’ll probably be a battle for third place.”

Lando Norris: McLaren has a good chance against Red Bull Racing and Ferrari

“And in that battle, we’re in a good position,” says last year’s Formula 1 champion, offering himself some consolation. “In terms of pace, we’re about as quick as Red Bull Racing and Ferrari too,” the 14-time Grand Prix winner is certain.

However, McLaren need to step it up, emphasises Norris, who is certain: “There are definitely a few things we can improve on. And when you compare us to Mercedes, we need to improve significantly in every area.”

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The 27-year-old Briton is certain that the fact he and his team-mate Oscar Piastri raced with the old underbody to preserve the new parts does not explain the large gap to the frontrunners. “I don’t know how much the new underbody is worth here, but it certainly won’t close the gap. I’d estimate we’re six to seven tenths off the pace per lap, so there’s really no point in even thinking about Mercedes. But compared to the rest, we’re well positioned. The new underbody will certainly help us a bit.”