Under cloudless skies, but on very cool tarmac, the MotoGP field headed into FP2, the final set-up session immediately ahead of the last two qualifying sessions of the 2026 season. As well as successfully gathering data, the aim was also to keep both equipment and riders unscathed.

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The name dominating the weekend’s headlines in every respect – Marc Marquez. The world champion, who had sent the racing world into a state of shock on Friday morning before FP1 with his live retirement announcement , had also set the fastest time on the track just hours later.

Marc Marquez hielt sich im FP2 zurück Foto: Gold and Goose Marc Marquez hielt sich im FP2 zurück © Gold and Goose

With the air temperature at just 12 degrees, ‘MM93’ took it a little easier to begin with. After his first set of timed laps, Marquez was in sixth place. At the very front were Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia) and Pedro Acosta (KTM). But after less than ten minutes, Marc Marquez was back at the top in his final Saturday FP2 session. Just two tenths slower was Alex Marquez. Fermin Aldeguer, Pol Espargaro and Honda rider Johann Zarco also reappeared in the top 10.

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It was a mixed picture for the Aprilia world championship team. Whilst Marco Bezzecchi retook the lead with the first 1:29 lap time, the ‘Martinator’ in 15th place was nearly a full second off the pace. The Trackhouse riders, Fernandez and Ogura, slotted in between at 9th and 12th. At this stage in Valencia, there was still no sign of a dominant Aprilia run . Yet the most important top honour for the manufacturers is still up for grabs in the finale. To defend the title, Ducati must make up nine points in Valencia.

In the final minutes of FP2, the picture became clearer once again. Bezzecchi pushed the fastest time down to 1:29.646 minutes, whilst Raul Fernandez moved up to P2, ahead of the Ducati duo of Marc Marquez and Fabio Di Giannantonio. In the closing stages, the four-kilometre-long Circuito had warmed up further. The pace picked up once again. Bezzecchi found another tenth. Red Bull KTM rider Acosta was 0.136 seconds slower in FP2. Gresini rider Aldeguer set the third-fastest time ahead of Alex Márquez and the once again impressive Pol Espargaró – the KTM test rider finished ahead of champion Marc Márquez (7th).