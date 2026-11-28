In Friday’s qualifying session, world champion Marc Marquez of the Ducati-Lenovo team set a record lap just three hours after announcing his retirement ; with a time of 1:28.483 mins, the Spaniard beat the previous best set by Aprilia ace Marco Bezzecchi (1:28.809 mins) from the previous year by over 3/10 of a second, despite cool conditions. The top 10, who went straight through to Qualifying 2, were separated by less than half a second.

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Enea Bastianini (Red Bull KTM Tech3) and Joan Mir (Honda) were the top qualifiers in Q1, securing their places in Q2. Pecco Bagnaia’s replacement, Superbike World Championship runner-up Iker Lecuona, put in an impeccable performance to finish fourth, missing out on progression by just 0.056 seconds.

In Qualifying 2, which also lasted 15 minutes, Marc Marquez stunned everyone with a time of 1:28.606 minutes on his first flying lap at an air temperature of 17 degrees Celsius, putting him 0.005 seconds ahead of Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse Aprilia). Shortly afterwards, Bezzecchi set a new lap record of 1:26.478 minutes.

In the final seven minutes, numerous riders managed to improve their times, with Raul Fernandez temporarily taking top spot on the timing screens with a time of 1:28.433 mins. Marc Marquez improved the best time to 1:28.307 mins, then Bezzecchi really pulled out all the stops! With a time of 1:27.844, the Italian set an outstanding fastest lap, putting him almost half a second ahead of second-placed Marc Márquez. Alongside these two, Raúl Fernández qualified for the front row.

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Marc Marquez verpasste die Pole: Startplatz 2 beim Karriere-Finale Foto: Gold and Goose Marc Marquez verpasste die Pole: Startplatz 2 beim Karriere-Finale © Gold and Goose

The second row features Alex Marquez (Gresini Ducati), Jorge Martin (Aprilia) and Fabio Di Giannantonio (VR46 Ducati). The KTM riders Enea Bastianini and Pol Espargaro (replacing Maverick Viñales), along with Fermin Aldeguer (Gresini Ducati), make up the third row. Surprisingly, Pedro Acosta was the slowest of this KTM trio, finishing tenth.

Marc Marquez has been confirmed as MotoGP Champion since 22 November; the two Aprilia factory riders, Jorge Martin and Bezzecchi, are separated by just two points in second and third place in the overall standings. For them, the battle for the World Championship silver medal is on this weekend.