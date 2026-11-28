Final act of his career: Marc Márquez was relentless even in his MotoGP retirement
Countless times, MotoGP icon Marc Marquez shocked rivals on the track and fans worldwide. During his live retirement announcement in Valencia, he managed to do the same in the Ducati pit. ‘MM93’ saw it through in his own way.
This article is an automatically generated English version. The
The retirement, staged in front of the MotoGP cameras in a nod to a famous Hollywood film scene, was no comedy – Marc Marquez’s message was dead serious. In the age of social media, the ten-time motorbike world champion had pulled off a first-class communication surprise.
A few hours after his silent resignation in the Ducati factory team’s pit
The secret was kept until his arrival in Valencia, when his parents were told of his decision to retire. It was not until Thursday evening that Marc Márquez informed the General Manager of Ducati Corse of his momentous decision in a private meeting. Even then, nothing leaked to the public in advance until the announcement shortly before the start of FP1.
Although the
Marc Márquez was also mindful of knee-jerk reactions from his MotoGP colleagues
The world champion’s fear was that an announcement before the start of the World Championship finale might have led to knee-jerk reactions. After all, none other than the
Even more astonishing is the Spaniard’s mindset. With the day of reckoning – immediately after the Japanese Grand Prix at Motegi – Marc Márquez was aware that every last ounce of strength would have to be mobilised to secure his eighth title. The first prerequisite was the inner resolve not to push his body any further after winning the title, whilst at the same time avoiding any debate about retirement. At peace with himself and focused on the essentials, Marc Márquez did everything in his power to secure the World Championship title; the rest was taken care of by the inconsistent Aprilia riders.
The 33-year-old did not dedicate his eighth World Championship title in the premier class to himself, but to his supporters and fans. The decision to leave MotoGP, however, was one Marc Marquez made solely for himself. Sensational, surprising, painful, dramatic – all at once. ‘MM93’s’ retirement in Valencia served as a fitting finale to a season that astonished with new spectacles at every round.
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