The retirement, staged in front of the MotoGP cameras in a nod to a famous Hollywood film scene, was no comedy – Marc Marquez’s message was dead serious. In the age of social media, the ten-time motorbike world champion had pulled off a first-class communication surprise.

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A few hours after his silent resignation in the Ducati factory team’s pit , the record-holding world champion – who, unsurprisingly , was visibly shaken – spoke not only about his reasons for resigning, but also about the circumstances surrounding this bombshell announcement . At the press conference – which abruptly replaced a previously scheduled press conference on the manufacturers’ battle with managers Gigi Dall’Igna (Ducati) and Massimo Rivola (Aprilia) – Marc Márquez assured those present that, since the beginning of October, he had informed only his brother Alex of his decision.

Japang-GP: Marc mit Marquez-Geheimnisträger Alex Foto: Gold and Goose Japang-GP: Marc mit Marquez-Geheimnisträger Alex © Gold and Goose

The secret was kept until his arrival in Valencia, when his parents were told of his decision to retire. It was not until Thursday evening that Marc Márquez informed the General Manager of Ducati Corse of his momentous decision in a private meeting. Even then, nothing leaked to the public in advance until the announcement shortly before the start of FP1.

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Although the reactions of a number of riders suggested they had a hunch , no fellow rider knew of the MotoGP icon’s decision. As it turned out, this was a key factor in the timing chosen. One remark made during the extraordinary press conference was particularly noteworthy. “I did it at this point because I didn’t want some riders to have to change their career plans and perhaps even break contracts,” said Márquez.

Marc Márquez was also mindful of knee-jerk reactions from his MotoGP colleagues

The world champion’s fear was that an announcement before the start of the World Championship finale might have led to knee-jerk reactions. After all, none other than the most coveted seat in the entire paddock is now up for grabs . Just before FP1, Marc Marquez did deliver the inevitable shock, but the event went ahead as planned.

Marc Marquez und Pedro Acosta: Nichts wird es mit dem Ducati-Werksteam Foto: Gold and Goose Marc Marquez und Pedro Acosta: Nichts wird es mit dem Ducati-Werksteam © Gold and Goose

Even more astonishing is the Spaniard’s mindset. With the day of reckoning – immediately after the Japanese Grand Prix at Motegi – Marc Márquez was aware that every last ounce of strength would have to be mobilised to secure his eighth title. The first prerequisite was the inner resolve not to push his body any further after winning the title, whilst at the same time avoiding any debate about retirement. At peace with himself and focused on the essentials, Marc Márquez did everything in his power to secure the World Championship title; the rest was taken care of by the inconsistent Aprilia riders.

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The 33-year-old did not dedicate his eighth World Championship title in the premier class to himself, but to his supporters and fans. The decision to leave MotoGP, however, was one Marc Marquez made solely for himself. Sensational, surprising, painful, dramatic – all at once. ‘MM93’s’ retirement in Valencia served as a fitting finale to a season that astonished with new spectacles at every round.