“I had my first match point in Qatar, but this is the first real match point,” said Marc Márquez ahead of the MotoGP weekend in Portimão. “I’ve come here to Portimão with a figure in mind: 14 points.” That’s how many points the Spaniard needs to score in the last four races of the season (sprints and Grands Prix) to become world champion. If he manages that, it won’t matter what the Aprilia riders – his only remaining title rivals, Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi – do. But there’s an even simpler way: if Márquez scores two points more than Martin in Saturday’s MotoGP Sprint, he’ll have the title in the bag.

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Staying focused and keeping risks to a minimum is the 33-year-old’s motto for the MotoGP event in Portugal. On Friday, MM93 wasn’t the fastest at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve, but by finishing sixth in qualifying, he laid the foundations for a good – perhaps even a great – weekend.

Was it a conservative approach on Friday? “It was one of those Fridays where you can lose a lot and gain nothing,” smiled the nine-time champion. “The aim was to make it into Q2 – we managed that. I’d like to ride differently, but I felt more tense than at previous race weekends. Today, I just did what was necessary.”

Marquez: “I’ve realised that small things can lead to a big crash!”

Did Márquez have too much respect for the spectacular circuit? “It’s one of the most difficult circuits,” the veteran rider clarified. “In cold conditions, it’s easy to make a mistake. This morning, the white lines were still very slippery. When I came out of Turn 1, the green area was still wet from the night. That’s when I realised that small things can lead to a big crash – without you making a mistake yourself. I stayed calm and rode a bit more cautiously. If you don’t have the speed, you can’t ride smoothly on this rollercoaster of a track. I’ll try to do better on Saturday.”

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Marquez has therefore come through Day 1 at Portimão in good shape. He has a clear plan for Day 2. “I think the second row of the grid is where we belong in qualifying tomorrow,” he said. “We’ve seen today that a lot of riders are quick. We’ll try to put in a good lap time tomorrow. A good lap time means taking fewer risks in the sprint and the main race.” Marquez would, of course, prefer to start from the front row in the races, but at the moment he doesn’t have the pace for it. On Saturday, Ducati will make adjustments to the bike in the hope of possibly being faster.

Two Ducati riders in particular showed impressive pace on Friday. His brother Alex (Gresini) was the fastest in qualifying, whilst Fabio Di Giannantonio (VR46) set the second-fastest time. Does it help to have his brand-mates ahead of the Aprilia riders? “I need to score one point to knock Bezzecchi out of the title race and 14 to beat Martin – that’s my main goal,” Marquez clarified.