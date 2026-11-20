Tech3 rider Maverick Viñales just can’t seem to get his shoulder problems under control. At the recent MotoGP events in Asia and also in Qatar, the Spaniard was once again struggling with physical limitations. Over the last few days, he has done everything he can to improve his condition – so that he can compete in the final two Grands Prix with KTM.

Advertisement

Advertisement

‘Top Gun’ gave it a go on Friday on the physically demanding rollercoaster circuit at Portimão. In FP1, he finished 19th, one and a half seconds off the pace. After the 45-minute session, Vinales had to admit that he simply couldn’t carry on.

“Following a medical examination after the first free practice session, Maverick Viñales, together with the team and KTM, has decided to withdraw from the Portuguese Grand Prix,” said a statement from the KTM Tech3 team. “The Spaniard will continue to monitor his condition in the run-up to his home race and the 2026 MotoGP World Championship season finale in Valencia. Further information will be provided in due course.”

Vinales himself also spoke out. “I’ve been working hard over the last month to get back to my best form and be ready to race again. Unfortunately, it’s very difficult to control the bike on this track, and I’m also experiencing pain in my shoulder,” said the 31-year-old. “It was a difficult decision, as I’d love to keep fighting, but we’ve decided that it’s best to stop. The most important thing is to avoid further damage to my shoulder and dangerous situations on the track, and I will continue to focus on my recovery. It’s disappointing, especially after all the work I’ve put in to get back here, but I have to listen to my body.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

KTM test rider Pol Espargaro will stand in for Viñales for the remainder of the MotoGP weekend in the Portuguese Algarve. It is uncertain whether Viñales will be able to compete in his final MotoGP event as a regular rider in Valencia.