Lewis Hamilton doesn’t have it easy. He finds himself in the spotlight in two respects – as the most successful driver in Formula 1 history and as Ferrari’s hope for the future, he is constantly being measured against his own performances and the successes of his predecessors.

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Last year, the seven-time champion failed to hit his stride, and it wasn’t long before Grand Prix reporters were already predicting his imminent departure from the Grand Prix circuit. It was of little use that the Briton repeatedly insisted he was nowhere near thinking about retiring from Formula 1.

The calls for his departure have quietened this year, as Hamilton has found his way back to winning ways with the new generation of cars. He has stood on the Grand Prix podium six times, celebrated a Grand Prix victory in Barcelona, and finished second on the podium in the penultimate race in Mexico.

No thoughts of a contract extension: Lewis Hamilton stays cool

However, the naysayers haven’t completely disappeared; for instance, former Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone stated in an interview with ‘RTL/Sky’ that the record-holding Grand Prix winner is now at an age where he ought to be thinking about retiring.

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Hamilton himself remains unfazed by such statements and the accompanying headlines. Nor does the question of a possible extension to his Ferrari contract rattle him, as he demonstrated in the Las Vegas paddock.

The Ferrari star’s response was clear: “No, I haven’t thought about that yet. I’m right in the middle of my current contract, so there’s no reason to – I don’t need to think about it.”

One of a kind: Lewis Hamilton believes he can enjoy a long Formula 1 career

The 41-year-old had recently spoken openly about not turning his back on Formula 1 until the first race in Rwanda takes place. Hamilton is delighted by the announced return of Formula 1 to Africa and has no doubt that he’ll still be able to compete on equal terms with the young GP stars in 2030.

“Over the past 70 years, there hasn’t been a driver like me; I’m cut from a different cloth. Of course, age brings challenges that I can’t predict at the moment. And there’s been a lot of talk so far about reaction times slowing down as you get older. But my reaction time is faster than that of some of the youngest drivers on the grid. There are plenty of ways to sharpen your senses and keep fit; you just have to be prepared to sacrifice everything for it, and that’s where I am right now. “I don’t know if I’ll still be like that in four years’ time, but at the moment I love what I do, and that isn’t going to change any time soon,” the 106-time Grand Prix winner had defiantly declared.

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