For KTM’s leading rider Pedro Acosta, the start to the MotoGP weekend at Portimão went very well. The Spaniard secured fourth place in qualifying. After a thrilling hour of action, Acosta was 0.255 seconds off the fastest time set by the Spanish Gresini Ducati rider (1:37.350). Good news for the Austrians: Alongside Acosta, team-mate Brad Binder also qualified directly for Q2 on Saturday in seventh place for the Red Bull KTM team. In the neighbouring pit at Tech3-KTM, test rider Pol Espargaro had to step in as Maverick Viñales was suffering from shoulder problems.

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“The lap time was good,” noted Acosta, who will be riding his final kilometre for the Mattighofen-based team at Portimão and Valencia. “I’ve been having problems over the last few weeks. Even when I’m fast, I can’t really feel the bike. We made some changes after free practice, and those adjustments worked. It’s still difficult to hold the line, though. We need to keep working on this,” he said, offering a critical interim assessment after Day 1 in the Algarve.

The World Championship has got even faster

When Acosta switched to the soft tyres, the lap time came too, even though things got hectic in the traffic during the final stages. “All the KTM riders are having problems in the final sector. I don’t know why – perhaps because we’ve changed the aerodynamics. In any case, the bike is a bit more twitchy. It’s not exactly pleasant when you’re leaning fully into the final corner and the bike starts to wobble and shake. The bike isn’t performing any worse than in 2025, but the World Championship has got even faster. I was already as fast today as I was in qualifying in 2025. We need to think about how we can improve. In any case, I think we need to keep the front wheel more firmly on the ground to improve control.”

In response to the comment that Acosta is often critical on Fridays and then ends up on the podium, the Spaniard says: “I hope God is listening here. I’m happy. I asked for that one adjustment on Friday before Silverstone. Perhaps that’s also the reason why I struggle a bit more with my pace at the start of a weekend and then gradually improve. On the other hand, that one fast lap works well.”

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The 22-year-old from Murcia, who is fourth in the World Championship, has also taken a close look at the timesheets: “It’s so incredibly tight in the top 10. From P4 to P10, it’s only one and a half tenths! It’s also mad that Alex is already 0.1 seconds off the lap record in the first qualifying session.”