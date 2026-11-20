Moment of shock: Formula E car explodes during pre-season test in Jarama
During the official Formula E pre-season test at Jarama in Spain, the car driven by the young Briton Taylor Barnard exploded following an accident. Barnard was able to exit his Fusion car unharmed.
This article is an automatically generated English version. The
The official Formula E pre-season test at Jarama in Spain ended around a week before it was due to finish. The reason was a serious crash involving the young British driver Taylor Barnard in the Fusion team’s Porsche customer car.
Following the crash, the 22-year-old Briton was able to walk away from his Porsche customer car unharmed. Eyewitnesses report that an explosion occurred shortly afterwards, followed by a massive plume of smoke. A photo on social media platform X shows the Fusion team’s car fully ablaze.
Race control immediately called off the session, thereby bringing the official pre-season test of the all-electric formula racing series to a premature end. Some drivers had to drive back to the pits against the direction of traffic, as the track was completely blocked by recovery and fire-fighting operations.
The cause of the fire on Taylor Barnard’s Porsche 975 RSE has not yet been determined.
In an initial statement, Formula E said: “Emergency services are currently at the scene. We can confirm that there are no injuries, and we will carry out a thorough investigation into the cause. We will provide further information as soon as new findings become available.”
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