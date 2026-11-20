The official Formula E pre-season test at Jarama in Spain ended around a week before it was due to finish. The reason was a serious crash involving the young British driver Taylor Barnard in the Fusion team’s Porsche customer car.

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Following the crash, the 22-year-old Briton was able to walk away from his Porsche customer car unharmed. Eyewitnesses report that an explosion occurred shortly afterwards, followed by a massive plume of smoke. A photo on social media platform X shows the Fusion team’s car fully ablaze.

Race control immediately called off the session, thereby bringing the official pre-season test of the all-electric formula racing series to a premature end. Some drivers had to drive back to the pits against the direction of traffic, as the track was completely blocked by recovery and fire-fighting operations.

The cause of the fire on Taylor Barnard’s Porsche 975 RSE has not yet been determined.

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In an initial statement, Formula E said: “Emergency services are currently at the scene. We can confirm that there are no injuries, and we will carry out a thorough investigation into the cause. We will provide further information as soon as new findings become available.”