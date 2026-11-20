On the evening of 20 November, the FIA confirmed that the technical framework for the Formula 1 power unit from 2030 onwards had been unanimously agreed upon by the International Automobile Federation, Formula One Management (FOM), the teams and the manufacturers of Formula 1 power units.

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From 2030, this will be a 2.1-litre turbocharged V8. The overarching aim is to deliver a power unit that is far less complex, lighter and more cost-effective than the current power units. It will feature limited hybridisation and incorporate relevant, sustainable technology, with the aim of promoting attacking racing and a sound that resonates with fans.

In addition, the plan is to combine the V8 power unit with a chassis that is also lighter, more agile and places greater emphasis on driving skill and good racing.

The next step is to present a final regulatory framework for 2030 to the FIA World Motor Sport Council at its meeting in Shanghai next month.

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A note on this: for a really good sound, the turbo would have had to be banned, but some engine manufacturers were opposed to this. Similarly, today’s manufacturers refused to do away with hybrid technology.

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So, a return to the V8 – yes; a return to the old naturally aspirated V8 engine sound – no.

The HGy

For General Motors, the decision comes at an inopportune time. The Americans had planned to introduce their own power unit (in accordance with current regulations) from 2029. Had they stuck to that plan, it would have meant millions and millions in investment for just one season. Of course, that is completely nonsensical.

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Dan Towriss, managing director of the Cadillac racing team, has confirmed a change of course: no 1.6-litre engine from 2029; instead, they will remain a Ferrari customer for one more year, then switch to the V8 from 2030.

The FIA’s decision on the V8 engine for 2030 is costing General Motors millions. Towriss has confirmed that setting up the company’s own engine division has cost $155 million. He did not say how many millions had been spent on planning a 1.6-litre engine, which will now never see the light of day.

Numerous prototypes of these engines are reportedly already being tested on GM’s test benches at a new racing engine plant in Concord (North Carolina, USA), where more than 300 skilled workers are employed.